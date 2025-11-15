Christian Pulisic gets major warning from USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino over 2026 World Cup spot

As one of the three host countries, the United States have long secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026. That’s why every match they have played in recent years has had the exclusive objective of forming the squad that will compete next summer. Regarding that approach, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino sent a clear message to Christian Pulisic and his teammates.

During a press conference held for the November international break, Pochettino was asked about the players who were not part of the call-up, specifically Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, both of whom recently suffered physical issues.

“For me these are the players that today, they deserve to be here and are the players that we want to see, are the players that are our choice, our selection,” the coach began, according to ESPN. “And then no one can feel safe or no one can feel that it’s going to be (on the roster), even the names that you say: Pulisic or Tyler Adams.”

Pochettino, consistent with the stance he has maintained since joining the USMNT, made it clear what his priority is in managing the squad. “I think the federation is bigger than the names that (are in) the national team,” he said firmly.

This is not simply a philosophical posture from Mauricio, but an attempt to prevent the team’s biggest stars from becoming complacent, while increasing internal competition for every position on the field. “The player needs to show up and step up and say, ‘Yes we have also the opportunity to be part of the roster for the next World Cup,’” he added.

Pulisic’s situation within the USMNT

Despite being the biggest star of the United States, Christian Pulisic has not been free of controversy in recent times. His decision not to participate in the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer put him under the spotlight, and the injury he suffered during the October international break didn’t help him either.

A few days ago, Pulisic spoke about his absence from the USMNT’s November call-up. “I think it’s just the best decision for everyone right now,” he said during an interview with Paramount+. “Time now to fully care for myself.”

In addition, the forward from Serie A explained the reasons behind that decision: “I haven’t come back and played yet, so I don’t think it’s right for me to fly over there and try to get my first games back with the national team when I just want to make sure I have the time now to fully care for myself and make sure that my hamstring is doing well and allow other guys to take the place.”

The rosters for the World Cup 2026

During the November international break, 42 of the 48 national teams that will participate in the World Cup will be determined. The remaining six spots correspond to playoffs that will take place in March of next year: four European teams and the two winners of the intercontinental playoff involving the other confederations.

On December 5, the group-stage draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in Washington, leaving open spaces for the remaining six teams. And, according to reporter Gaston Edul, one day later FIFA will officially announce the number of players each national team will be allowed to bring to next summer’s tournament.

At Qatar 2022, the roster size expanded from 23 to 26 players, and that number will remain the minimum. However, there is speculation that there may be another increase, bringing the total to 29 or 30. This responds to requests from many coaches, who would welcome having more options.

FIFA regulations state that, in the weeks leading up to the start of the World Cup, each national team must submit a preliminary list of 35 to 55 players. That list must later be reduced — by a deadline that has not yet been determined — to the maximum number allowed for each team in the tournament. From then on, everything will be set for the kickoff on June 11.