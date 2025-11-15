Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Friendly
Comments

How to watch USA vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for International friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Gio Reyna of United States
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesGio Reyna of United States
Here are all of the details of where you can watch USA vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO USA vs Paraguay
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Saturday, November 15, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Sling Orange and Max
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With both teams already booked for the 2026 World Cup, the United States rolls into another key warm-up opportunity as the host nation continues fine-tuning its roster without the rhythm of CONCACAF qualifiers.

This time the challenge comes from Paraguay, a resurgent South American squad returning to the global stage for the first time since 2010 after a strong qualifying run. It’s a matchup that offers the USA a valuable measuring stick and gives Paraguay another shot to build momentum.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch USA vs Paraguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT vs. Paraguay in international friendly?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for USMNT vs. Paraguay in international friendly?

Christian Pulisic’s name sits at the top of the U.S. men’s national team conversation once again, but this time because he will not be on the pitch when the United States meets Paraguay at Subaru Park.

Christian Pulisic finally opens up on USMNT’s November absence: Milan star gives bold seven-word explanation which stuns fans amid injury return

Christian Pulisic finally opens up on USMNT’s November absence: Milan star gives bold seven-word explanation which stuns fans amid injury return

While fans in Italy are celebrating his recovery, supporters of the U.S. men’s national team were left asking why their captain was omitted from the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

Relief for Massimiliano Allegri: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Christian Pulisic out of November friendlies, but Milan star’s surprise replacement shakes up USMNT squad

Relief for Massimiliano Allegri: Mauricio Pochettino leaves Christian Pulisic out of November friendlies, but Milan star’s surprise replacement shakes up USMNT squad

While the Rossoneri prepare to welcome their key winger back into the lineup, Mauricio Pochettino has made a surprise move on the other side of the Atlantic, recalling a player many thought was out of his plans entirely.

Bruno Fernandes reflects on how Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card hurt Portugal: ‘He knows he made a mistake’

Bruno Fernandes reflects on how Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card hurt Portugal: ‘He knows he made a mistake’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card in the match against Ireland left its mark on Portugal, and now his teammate Bruno Fernandes has spoken about it.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo