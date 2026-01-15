Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Como in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic’s name was one of the first fans searched for when the team sheet began to circulate, and the silence around it immediately raised eyebrows. With Milan arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in pursuit of momentum and points, the absence of one of its most decisive players became the dominant talking point before kickoff. Why, at such a delicate moment of the season, would Christian Pulisic not be part of the starting plan?

For a side fighting to stay in the title conversation, every decision is magnified. And with Milan already navigating a congested calendar, recent draws, and mounting physical demands, this particular omission carries more weight than usual.

The visit to Como arrives at a tricky time for AC Milan. The Rossoneri are playing their third match in less than a week, having already needed late equalizers to rescue points against Genoa and Fiorentina. While the unbeaten streak remains intact, the performances have raised concerns about energy levels and sharpness, especially against teams outside the traditional top tier.

Como, by contrast, represents a very different challenge. Well-organized, fearless at home, and guided by a coach unafraid of bold ideas, they have turned the Sinigaglia into one of Serie A’s toughest venues. Milan arrives knowing that intensity, not reputation, would decide the night.

Massimiliano Allegri’s players are second in the table, but margins are thin. With Inter just ahead and Napoli and Juventus lurking, every dropped point carries consequences. At the same time, Massimiliano Allegri has been clear in recent weeks that player workload and physical management are now unavoidable considerations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Pulisic is missing from the starting XI

Christian Pulisic is not playing against Como due to rotation and tactical choice, not injury. The American winger is available but has been left on the bench by Allegri, who opted to start Christopher Nkunku alongside Rafael Leao. The decision reflects a combination of fixture congestion, recent physical demands, and the coach’s desire to inject freshness into the attack.

With Milan playing three games in a short window, Allegri has chosen to manage the American’s workload carefully rather than risk fatigue or injury. Sky Italia reporting confirmed that Nkunku was “preferred to Pulisic” for this specific matchup, underlining that this was a technical and strategic call, not a forced absence.

AC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Christopher Nkunku.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allegri’s balancing act under pressure

Allegri addressed the broader context in his press conference, stressing that results often shape perception more than performance. “If you score, everything looks right; if you don’t, everything is questioned,” he explained, highlighting how fine the margins have become.

The Milan coach is also experimenting tactically. While the 3-5-2 has brought stability, it has not delivered consistent clean sheets. Recent late goals suggest attacking adjustments can pay off, but they also expose physical strain.

By starting Nkunku—who has three goals in his last two games—the Italian manager rewards form while preserving Pulisic for later stages of the match or upcoming fixtures. In a long season, this kind of rotation can be the difference between sustaining a title push and fading late.

Advertisement