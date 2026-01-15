Trending topics:
Why isn’t Raphinha playing today for Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey?

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Despite not starting the 2025-26 season in top form, Barcelona have managed to turn things around, notching a series of key victories such as their recent win against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. As a result, they aim to continue this impressive run, facing Racing Santander today in the 2026 Copa del Rey. However, Hansi Flick surprised everyone by leaving Raphinha out of the starting lineup, despite his recent brace.

Hansi Flick has opted to keep his starting lineup nearly unchanged for the match against Racing Santander. He aims to avoid any unexpected outcomes, similar to Real Madrid’s elimination. Additionally, the German coach recognizes that his opponent is among the toughest teams to defeat in the Spanish second division and is fresh off a victory against Villarreal, according to Diario Sport. Consequently, the absence of Raphinha has caught the fans by surprise.

According to Tot Costa, Raphinha will miss today’s game against Racing Santander due to hamstring discomfort. The Brazilian reportedly played in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid while managing these issues. However, Dr. Richard Pruna provided special treatment that enabled him to participate. To prevent a relapse and fully recover his physical condition, the 29-year-old star will sit out on bench in this 2026 Copa del Rey match.

While Raphinha will not start in today’s game, he may not be absent for long, securing his impact in the upcoming games. Moreover, Barcelona still have an impressive offense that could make the difference in today’s game. Both Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are among the team’s top scorers in the Copa del Rey, so they are expected to hold a key role in securing a victory in today’s game.

Barcelona star Raphinha celebrating a goal

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Barcelona lineup vs. Racing de Santander

Even though Raphinha’s absence presents a challenge for Barcelona, coach Hansi Flick doesn’t face any major player absences except for Andreas Christensen and Gavi. They are even boosted by Ronald Araújo’s return, who has resolved personal issues, and Joao Cancelo, who has just arrived on loan. Furthermore, Robert Lewandowski will start the match on the bench after playing a key role in the previous game against Real Madrid.

Considering this, Barcelona will lineup as follows: Joan García; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Racing de Santander lineup vs. Barcelona

Racing de Santander head into their match against Barcelona firmly established as one of the top teams in the second division. Unlike the Blaugranas, head coach José Alberto López has no major absences in his squad. As a result, they will look to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Copa del Rey, relying on Andrés Martín and Gustavo Puerta as their main stars.

With this in mind, Racing de Santander will play as follows:

