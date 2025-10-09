Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup qualifiers
Comments

Why is the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

The game between Nicaragua and Haiti had to be suspended.
© Nicaragua/XThe game between Nicaragua and Haiti had to be suspended.

Nicaragua was set to host Haiti on Thursday night for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, a sudden issue at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium forced the game to be temporarily suspended in the first half.

The match between Nicaragua and Haiti was halted due to an electrical failure at the National Stadium in Managua. At the time of the stoppage, Haiti held a 1–0 lead, and play was paused in the 28th minute of the first half.

A malfunction in the lighting system prompted the referee to stop the game while stadium officials worked to restore power. Both teams returned to their locker rooms as they awaited an official decision from tournament organizers.

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua play against Haiti in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

How to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Honduras vs Nicaragua match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras face Nicaragua in a Matchday 2 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live, with coverage offered on both television and streaming platforms.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Nicaragua vs Costa Rica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Nicaragua play against Costa Rica in a Matchday 1 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch all the action live, with coverage available on both television and streaming platforms.

Benjamin Cremaschi nears Lionel Messi’s U-20 World Cup goalscoring record after brace with USYNT

Benjamin Cremaschi nears Lionel Messi’s U-20 World Cup goalscoring record after brace with USYNT

After his brace against with the USYNT against Italy, Benjamin Cremaschi is now nearing Lionel Messi's goalscoring record in the history of the U-20 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo