Why is the Nicaragua vs. Haiti game suspended at the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Nicaragua was set to host Haiti on Thursday night for Matchday 3 of the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers. However, a sudden issue at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium forced the game to be temporarily suspended in the first half.

The match between Nicaragua and Haiti was halted due to an electrical failure at the National Stadium in Managua. At the time of the stoppage, Haiti held a 1–0 lead, and play was paused in the 28th minute of the first half.

A malfunction in the lighting system prompted the referee to stop the game while stadium officials worked to restore power. Both teams returned to their locker rooms as they awaited an official decision from tournament organizers.

*Developing story…