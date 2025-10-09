Honduras vs. Costa Rica: Confirmed lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Honduras will host Costa Rica at the Estadio Francisco Morazán for Matchday 3 of Group C in the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. With both national teams fighting for a ticket to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, an intense matchup is expected in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras enter the game atop Group C in the final round of qualifiers. Los Catrachos hold a narrow lead after opening with a scoreless draw against Haiti, followed by a 2–0 win over Nicaragua, collecting four points from their first two games.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, have struggled to find their footing in Group C. After taking the lead against Nicaragua on Matchday 1, they conceded an equalizer in the 81st minute. Then, against Haiti, Los Ticos blew a late advantage, allowing a comeback in the 86th minute before Juan Pablo Vargas salvaged a 3–3 draw in stoppage time, leaving them with two points from two matches.

Both Honduras and Costa Rica are seen as the favorites to claim first place in the group, the only spot that guarantees a berth at the 2026 World Cup. With Honduras boasting the best defensive record (0 goals conceded) and Costa Rica leading in attack (4 goals scored), Thursday night’s clash promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Alexander Lopez #10 of Honduras fights for control of the ball aganst Francisco Calvo #15 of Costa Rica.

Reinaldo Rueda chasing a crucial win

Head coach Reinaldo Rueda previously guided Honduras to the 2010 World Cup during his first spell in charge. Since returning in 2023, the Colombian tactician is determined to replicate that success. However, he’s well aware of the challenge posed by a strong Costa Rica side as his team aims for a victory that could prove decisive in the World Cup qualifiers.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Rueda addressed the mindset required for the match, offering a key message to his players: “It will be a very cerebral match; tactical intelligence will be needed. These kinds of games have to be deciphered, and that requires a cool head.”

Confirmed lineups for Honduras and Costa Rica

Honduras’ confirmed lineups (3-4-3): Edrick Menjívar; Andy Najar, Getsel Montes, Marcelo Santos; Kervin Arriaga, Jorge Álvarez, Deiby Flores, Joseph Rosales; Jorge Benguche, Romell Quioto, Luis Palma.

Head coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

Costa Rica’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Aaron Murillo, Alexis Gamboa, Juan Pablo Vargas, Jeyland Mitchell; Francisco Calvo, Orlando Galo, Kendall Watson; Josimar Alcócer, Manfred Ugalde, Alonso Martínez.

Head coach: Miguel Herrera.

