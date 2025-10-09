Benjamin Cremaschi nears Lionel Messi’s U-20 World Cup goalscoring record after brace with USYNT

Benjamin Cremaschi has emerged as the breakout star of the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-20 World Cup, continuing his strong form with a brace in the round of 16 against Italy. After adding two more goals to his tally, the former Inter Miami midfielder is now closing in on the record held by his ex-teammate and legend, Lionel Messi.

The USYNT entered the matchup against Italy looking to bounce back from a surprising setback against South Africa in their final group-stage game, though they still topped their group. Facing a European powerhouse in Italy, the Americans produced a dominant 3–0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals, with Cremaschi once again stealing the spotlight.

Against Italy, Cremaschi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the box following a corner kick. He later sealed the win in stoppage time, finishing with a clever left-footed chip to make it 3–0. Now the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, Cremaschi is within striking distance of Messi’s mark in the all-time U-20 World Cup scoring charts.

Lionel Messi starred in the 2005 U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, leading Argentina to the title with a 2–1 win over Nigeria in the final. Messi played all seven matches in that tournament, scoring six goals — including both in the championship game — to finish as the tournament’s Golden Boot and Golden Ball winner.

Looking at the all-time rankings, Cremaschi currently sits tied for 18th place with 25 other players on five goals. At the top of the list stands another Argentine, former Real Madrid and Barcelona forward Javier Saviola, who scored 11 goals in seven matches during the 2001 edition.

With his brace, Cremaschi also made history as the U.S. player with the most goals in U-20 World Cup history. The midfielder has set a new standard for the American youth setup, and in the quarterfinals, he’ll have the chance to equal or even surpass Messi’s total if he finds the net again.

What’s next for the USYNT in the U-20 World Cup?

Following the 3–0 victory over Italy, the U.S. joins the final eight teams in the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile. The Americans’ best finish came in 1989, when they placed fourth, and Marko Mitrović’s side will be looking to make history this time around.

In the quarterfinals, the USYNT will face Morocco, who defeated South Korea 2–1 in the round of 16. The African side has been one of the tournament’s surprises, taking down Brazil and Spain in the group stage before falling to Mexico. The quarterfinal match will take place Sunday at Codelco Stadium.

