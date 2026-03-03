Trending topics:
Why aren’t Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong playing today for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey clash?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

FC Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFC Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

After overcoming the bad streak, Barcelona face Atlético Madrid today, seeking to overturn the 4–0 from the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Although this seems quite complex, the imposing form of Lamine Yamal, together with the experience of Raphinha, promise a great opportunity. Despite this, coach Hansi Flick faces a major problem, as he will not be able to count on Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong.

Robert Lewandowski, despite scoring a goal in the previous match against Villarreal CF, has been sidelined with a fracture to his left eye socket and will miss today’s game. In his absence, coach Hansi Flick may turn to Ferran Torres as the center forward, with Dani Olmo also available as a ‘false 9’. While Lewandowski’s absence is significant, the team is expected to maintain their offensive prowess.

In addition to Lewandowski’s injury, the Blaugrana also face the absence of Frenkie de Jong, who is out with a hamstring injury sustained in the match against Levante UD. De Jong is expected to be sidelined for over a month, prompting coach Hansi Flick to adjust his starting lineup. Consequently, Marc Bernal and Marc Casadó will likely play more prominent roles, partnering with Pedri at the base of the midfield.

While Barcelona face these two tough absences, Atlético Madrid also face the absence of Pablo Barrios, a key player in midfield. In addition, Johnny Cardoso’s presence is in doubt due to a hamstring injury. Despite both teams suffering key absences, the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals promises to be exciting, as the Blaugranas seek a tough comeback, while the Colchoneros aim to defend their lead.

Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick speaking to Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona push attacking edge, while Atlético Madrid tighten defense

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Atlético Madrid have battled to find offensive consistency, despite having shone at a defensive level. After surprising Barcelona with a commanding victory, coach Diego Simeone could propose a defensive priority, seeking to maintain the advantage and cut the spaces for the Blaugranas. In addition, they could take advantage of the speed of Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone to extend their advantage.

Are Lamine Yamal and Pedri playing today? Predicted lineups for Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semifinals

Unlike the Colchoneros, Barcelona have remained quite brilliant offensively but face serious defensive problems. By recovering the best versions of Lamine Yamal and Pedri, they seek to overturn the result and secure a place in the final of the Copa del Rey. Additionally, coach Hansi Flick aims to make changes in his defensive strategy to achieve more solidity and balance in the game.

