Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Barcelona against Real Oviedo in La Liga?

By Martina Alcheva

As Lewandowski sat, with the bench on his side, there were questions of why?
The build-up to Barcelona’s trip to the Carlos Tartiere Stadium to face newly-promoted Real Oviedo carried the usual expectation: the Blaugrana, fresh off a commanding 3-0 win over Getafe, were tipped to extend their unbeaten La Liga start. Yet, the headlines before kickoff center on something unusual — Robert Lewandowski is not named in the starting XI.

At first, the omission raised eyebrows. With so many injuries already affecting Hansi Flick’s side, the absence of their marquee striker added another layer of intrigue. Was it precautionary? Tactical? Or something else entirely?

The Catalans arrive in Asturias on the back of a strong run, unbeaten in their opening five La Liga matches with four wins and one draw, and with a game in hand to potentially close the gap on leaders Real Madrid. After a shaky September, the team had rediscovered form, blending youth with experienced heads to climb back into contention.

Their opponent, Real Oviedo, is relishing its long-awaited return to Spain’s top flight after 24 years in the wilderness. The Asturian club had almost gone out of business at one point, saved only by contributions from former players and fans. Its revival has been remarkable, but the gap in quality is obvious. With four defeats in their opening five matches and only a single goal scored, Oviedo’s fairytale return has quickly turned into a battle for survival.

The reason why Lewandowski starts on the bench

Barcelona’s own preparations haven’t been straightforward. Flick has had to juggle a long list of absentees. Gavi is out for at least five months after undergoing knee surgery, while Fermín Lopez joined him on the sidelines with a muscle injury. Lamine Yamal, the Ballon d’Or runner-up, has been missing for weeks but is closing in on a return against Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

All signs suggested the Blaugrana would still have too much firepower for a struggling Oviedo — but the absence of their main striker still loomed large. Robert Lewandowski had been dropped to the bench once again. Flick’s decision was not injury-related but a tactical move shaped by form. Torres’ strong performances in the center-forward role, capped with goals and pressing energy, had earned him the starting nod over the Polish veteran.

This isn’t a one-off either. Since the beginning of the season, the Spaniard has been performing well, earning him the starting nod instead of the Polish veteran. The decision illustrates the delicate balancing act Flick faces.

At 36, Lewandowski remains a world-class presence but must now contend with younger, sharper teammates who are making their case for regular starting roles. The Polish striker is still expected to feature, but for now, he plays the role of impact substitute rather than undisputed starter.

