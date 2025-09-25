Christian Pulisic shines in Italy: Milan star and Argentine wonderkid named best players in Serie A so far

The 2025–26 Serie A campaign has been underway for several weeks, and it’s becoming increasingly clear which teams are ready to seriously contend for the title. AC Milan, despite a poor start, are among that group—led by Christian Pulisic. The USMNT star’s performances have put him in a spotlight role, alongside a young Argentine talent.

Fantacalcio published average ratings for the top-performing players in the Italian league through the first four matches of the season, based on coverage from the Italian sports media. There, Pulisic ranks first, tied with Como 1907’s Nicolas Paz.

Both Christian and Nico are averaging an impressive 7.0 rating across their first four appearances of the 2025–26 campaign, edging out other top names like Marcus Thuram, Luka Modric, and Kenan Yildiz.

The American forward’s high rating comes as no surprise. He has been a key figure for Milan in recent matches, both in Serie A and the Coppa Italia. His impact is even more notable considering he hasn’t consistently been part of the starting lineup under head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Nico Paz looks on during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Genoa CFC at Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium on September 15, 2025.

Pulisic’s numbers this season with Milan

Christian Pulisic is, alongside Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, the top scorer in Serie A with 3 goals in 4 matches. He started against Cremonese in the opener and played the full 90 minutes, but then came off the bench against Lecce (scoring a goal in just 13 minutes) and Bologna (playing the final 25 minutes). Last weekend, he contributed two goals and an assist in 63 minutes against Udinese. That adds up to a goal contribution every 47 minutes.

Although Fantacalcio’s rating does not include Coppa Italia performances, the USMNT forward has also excelled there. He scored two goals in two matches—against Bari and Lecce—and played a crucial role in helping Milan advance to the Round of 16, where they’ll face Lazio.

Nico Paz, Serie A’s other breakout star

Just as Pulisic has been vital to Milan’s strong start, Nicolas Paz has been equally important for Como. He has started all of their matches this season in Serie A, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists—5 goal contributions in 4 games.

Considering he’s only 21 years old, Paz’s performances have put him on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs. Reports indicate that Real Madrid are interested in bringing him back next season, hoping to beat out other suitors like Tottenham, who have also shown interest.

Top players in Serie A this season

According to Fantacalcio, here are the highest-rated players in Serie A so far, based on average scores from the Italian sports media: