Why is Lamine Yamal not playing for Spain against Bulgaria in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal speaks with Luis de la Fuente, Head Coach of Spain.

Spain’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign continues tonight in Valladolid, where Luis de la Fuente’s side faces Bulgaria. The European champion has been unstoppable so far, with Lamine Yamal playing a key role in their early success — yet the young prodigy will be missing from the lineup this evening. His absence has left fans asking one question: why isn’t Spain’s brightest star taking part?

Spain enters the clash against Bulgaria with a chance to equal a historic record. A win or draw tonight would see La Roja match their 29-game unbeaten streak in official matches, a feat only achieved once before — between 2010 and 2013, when it reigned as both World and European champion.

Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain’s resurgence has been remarkable. They captured the UEFA Nations League in 2023, followed by the European Championship in 2024, and have now opened World Cup qualification with three wins out of three, scoring 11 goals and conceding none. Their performances, a 3-0 win in Sofia against Bulgaria, a 6-0 demolition of Turkey, and a 2-0 triumph over Georgia, have reestablished them as Europe’s dominant force.

But tonight, the side will take the field without Lamine Yamal, the teenage phenomenon who contributed three assists in the first two qualifiers. For a player who has already been hailed as the “new face” of Spanish soccer, his sudden omission raises eyebrows and speculation.

The real reason behind Lamine Yamal’s absence

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo and confirmed by Barcelona’s official statement, the 18-year-old forward has suffered a recurrence of a groin injury, also known as pubalgia.

The problem first appeared after last month’s international break, where Yamal starred for Spain against Bulgaria and Turkey. Upon returning to Catalonia, he was diagnosed with discomfort in the pubic area and subsequently missed four straight matches. Though he returned to action briefly, he reaggravated the injury during Barcelona’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, forcing both club and country to act with caution.

“The groin problem for Lamine Yamal has returned following the game against PSG. The player will miss the game against Sevilla and his recovery time is estimated at two to three weeks,” Barcelona said in an official statement.

As a result, Luis de la Fuente was forced to withdraw Yamal from the national team after consulting Barca’s medical staff. The decision came amid ongoing tension between the Spanish Football Federation and Barcelona, with Hansi Flick reportedly unhappy with how Spain previously managed the player’s workload.

Recovery timeline and Barcelona’s cautious approach

Barcelona’s medical report suggests that rest and load management are crucial to Yamal’s recovery. At just 18, the winger has already played over 60 matches in the 2024-25 season, earning a reputation for his relentless energy but also exposing himself to physical strain.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana’s plan is for Yamal to make a gradual return after the international break. If his progress remains on schedule, he could appear from the bench against Girona on October 18, play more minutes versus Olympiacos in the Champions League on October 21, and be fully fit for El Clásico against Real Madrid on October 26.

