FIFA virus hits Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski injured before Real Madrid showdown: How long will he be out and will he recover in time for El Clasico?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrating.
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrating.

The so-called “FIFA virus” — the scourge that haunts clubs after international breaks — has struck Barcelona once again. This time, it’s Robert Lewandowski who has fallen victim. The Polish striker’s latest setback could not have come at a worse moment for a team already reeling from mounting injuries and inconsistent form. With El Clasico against Real Madrid just around the corner, fans are left wondering: how bad is it — and can he make it back in time?

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that Robert Lewandowski has suffered a muscle tear in his left hamstring, sustained during international duty with Poland. The injury occurred during his national team’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, in which he scored but left the field with clear discomfort.

At 37 years old, this is a cruel blow for the veteran forward who had recently worked his way back into Hansi Flick’s starting lineup. After missing the start of the campaign with another muscle issue, the Polish star was beginning to find rhythm — scoring four goals in nine appearances across all competitions this season.

The club released an official statement confirming the diagnosis:
“Robert Lewandowski has suffered a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh. His recovery time will depend on how the injury evolves.”

While the report stopped short of providing a specific timeline, Spanish outlets including ESPN and Mundo Deportivo indicated that the striker could be out for around a month.

Growing injury list

This latest blow adds to a long list of absentees at Camp Nou, creating yet another headache for Flick. Alongside Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter StegenGaviJoan Garcia, and Dani Olmo are all sidelined, while Raphinha and Ferran Torres have only recently returned to light training.

The situation has reached a point of real concern. Flick, who has faced criticism following defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla, must now reconfigure his attack without his main No. 9. For the upcoming fixtures, he’ll rely on Marcus RashfordFerran Torres, and 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who is reportedly close to full recovery.

As Marca noted, “Lewandowski’s injury comes at the worst possible time, depriving Flick of his most experienced forward just as Barcelona approach one of the toughest stretches of the season.”

Lamine Yamal Robert Lewandowski Barcelona

Lamine Yamal Robert Lewandowski Barcelona

Will Lewandowski be fit for El Clasico?

And now, the question on every fan’s mind: will Lewandowski be fit for El Clasico? The first showdown of the season against Real Madrid is set for October 26 at the Santiago Bernabeu, and early reports suggest that the Polish striker will not recover in time.

According to ESPN, Lewandowski’s muscle tear typically requires four to six weeks of rest, meaning he could miss up to six to eight matches across all competitions — including key La Liga and Champions League fixtures against Girona, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Elche, and Celta Vigo.

“The Polish striker could be sidelined for up to five weeks, further depleting Barça’s attacking options heading into a key juncture of the season,” the outlet added. Even if Lewandowski accelerates his recovery, the Clasico appears beyond reach — a massive blow for both the player and his club.

