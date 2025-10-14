Why isn’t Alphonso Davis playing for Canada vs. Colombia in the international friendly?

Following a disappointing performance in the 2025 Gold Cup, Canada aim to regain competitive momentum in friendlies as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup. As the host nation, they bypass the CONCACAF qualifiers, making these friendly matches crucial. Despite a recent loss, they secured victories in two of their last three games. Now, they confront a formidable test against Colombia, facing off without their brightest star, Alphonso Davies.

Canada face a unique challenge in bypassing the World Cup qualifiers, as they must depend on high-quality friendly matches for preparation. With many top teams preoccupied with qualification, securing competitive opponents proves tough. Colombia emerge as one of their first substantial challenges, offering critical insights and testing their readiness for the big event.

Jesse March’s arrival as Canada’s coach thrilled fans, eager for a more competitive team. Yet, a third-place finish in the CONCACAF Nations League and a quarterfinal exit in the Gold Cup left lingering doubts. They now face a crucial friendly against Colombia, where a victory is vital to regain competitive momentum and bolster their 2026 World Cup aspirations in light of their current performance woes without their star Alphonso Davies.

The real reason Alphonso Davies missed Canada’s match

Alphonso Davies, sidelined since March 2025 with a severe ACL injury sustained against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League, will miss the upcoming match against Colombia. Expected to be out until mid-November, Canadian coach Jesse Marsch indicated to Canadian Soccer Daily that Davies might not be prepared for the November friendlies. The focus remains on getting him back to competitive form in time for the 2026 World Cup.

After months away, Alphonso announced he is nearing the final stages of his recovery with Bayern Munich. Despite optimism about a potential return before the end of 2025, Davies shared critical insights into his recovery journey. Considering his harsh process, the team may plan a cautious approach to his comeback, prioritizing gradual integration to prevent setbacks.

During his absence with Canada, Coach Jesse Marsch opted for Richie Laryea at left back to focus on defensive responsibilities and positioned Ali Ahmed in left midfield for offensive impact. While Alphonso Davies’ absence considerably affects the national team, it opens doors to exploring tactical variations, potentially diversifying their attack. These strategic adjustments aim to strengthen their campaign and deliver a robust performance in the 2026 World Cup.