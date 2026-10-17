Why is Frenkie de Jong not starting for Barcelona against Real Betis in 2026-27 LaLiga game?

Frenkie de Jong is finally back in the Barcelona squad after a long injury layoff, but the Dutch midfielder will not be in the starting lineup as the Catalans look to extend their perfect start to the season with a trip to Seville.

De Jong is not starting for Barcelona against Real Betis in the LaLiga matchday nine fixture at La Cartuja , and will begin the match on the bench. He was named in Hansi Flick’s 23-man squad for the trip, which marks his first call-up of the season after recovering from a knee injury, according to the club.

The midfielder has yet to play a single minute this season, after suffering a serious knee problem at the World Cup. After making significant strides in his recovery during the week, he was medically cleared on Friday, and the coaching staff will ease him back into action rather than rush him into the starting XI, with the bench giving him a chance to build match rhythm.

His return is welcome news for Barcelona, who arrive at La Cartuja as LaLiga leaders with 24 out of a possible 24 points. Raphinha, who has missed two matches with a muscle problem, is also back in the squad for the first time since the recent international break. Betis, meanwhile, are enjoying the best start to a league campaign in their history.

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Lineups confirmed

Hansi Flick keeps De Jong on the bench and goes with Rodri and Pedri as the midfield pair, with Karim Adeyemi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal supporting Gabriel Jesus up front. Raphinha, who is also back from injury, is not in the starting XI either, and Joan Garcia starts in goal.

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Barcelona confirmed lineup: Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Cubarsi, Kounde; Rodri, Pedri (C); Adeyemi, Fermin Lopez, Yamal; Gabriel Jesus.

Betis line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Hector Bellerin as captain and Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals and Abde Ezzalzouli supporting Cucho Hernandez up front.

Betis confirmed lineup: Valles; Bellerin (C), Llorente, Gomez, Garcia; Bernal, Ceballos; Fornals, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Hernandez.

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