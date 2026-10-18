Real Madrid turn up El Clasico heat with scathing referee complaints directed at Barcelona

Real Madrid remain deeply dissatisfied with La Liga’s officiating. On Matchday 9, supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu voiced their frustration regarding refereeing standards, Javier Tebas’ presidency, and FC Barcelona.

Fans at the Bernabeu displayed a prominent banner protesting La Liga’s referees, Javier Tebas, and the Negreira case. “It’s not soccer, it’s Tebas and Negreira,” the message read, with the latter portion highlighted in the blaugrana colors of FC Barcelona.

Alongside this display, fans persistently chanted for Javier Tebas’ resignation. They also voiced grievances concerning the Negreira case and referenced FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta in relation to past payments made to the former vice president of the refereeing committee.

Controversy Appeared at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Today

Real Madrid secured a commanding 4–1 victory over Sevilla on Matchday 9. However, the match drew scrutiny due to several contentious refereeing decisions on the pitch.

Tweet placeholder

During the first half, Arda Guler caught a Sevilla player in the face with his elbow. Nonetheless, VAR did not intervene to review the incident for a potential red card, and the Turkish midfielder subsequently scored the opening goal for Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

On social media, rival supporters and commentators argued that questionable refereeing calls have also benefited Real Madrid, maintaining that officiating controversies across the league are not confined to decisions favoring Barcelona.