How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Real Madrid host Sevilla on Sunday, October 18 in LaLiga action. Los Blancos enter on a high note after a 4-3 win over Roma last Wednesday, following a 1-0 victory against Villarreal earlier in October. Their only blemish in this recent stretch came on September 20, when they fell 1-2 to Atlético.
Sevilla‘s form has been shakier heading into Madrid. A 3-3 draw with Levante on October 12 snapped a two-game losing run that included a 1-3 defeat to Villa and a 1-3 loss against Barcelona on September 19. They will need a much sharper performance to leave the Spanish capital with anything.
Real Madrid vs Sevilla record
Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, winning 9 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Sevilla yet to claim a victory and just one draw to show for their efforts. The most recent clash came on May 17, 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 away at Sevilla, extending a run of results that has consistently favored the Madrid side over the past several seasons.
Match
Score
Date
Competition
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
0-1
May 17, 2026
Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
2-0
December 20, 2025
Primera División
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
0-2
May 18, 2025
Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
4-2
December 22, 2024
Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
1-0
February 25, 2024
Primera División
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
1-1
October 21, 2023
Primera División
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
1-2
May 27, 2023
Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
3-1
October 22, 2022
Primera División
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
2-3
April 17, 2022
Primera División
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
2-1
November 28, 2021
Primera División
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2026-27 LaLiga standings
#
Team
P
GD
Pts
1
Barcelona
9
+30
27
2
Atletico Madrid
9
+11
22
3
Real Betis
9
+2
19
4
Real Madrid
8
+11
18
5
Sevilla
8
+1
14
6
Real Sociedad
8
-3
13
7
Alaves
8
+4
11
8
Deportivo
9
+1
11
9
Villarreal
9
+0
9
10
Celta Vigo
8
+2
8
11
Athletic Club
6
+1
8
12
Espanyol
9
-1
8
13
Rayo Vallecano
7
-5
8
14
Getafe
8
-6
8
15
Santander
8
-10
8
16
Osasuna
8
-10
8
17
Levante
8
-4
7
18
Elche
9
-6
7
19
Valencia
8
-9
5
20
Malaga
8
-9
4
All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games
Game
Day
Time (ET)
Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid
Saturday, October 17, 2026
8:00 AM
Villarreal vs. Elche
Saturday, October 17, 2026
10:15 AM
Real Betis vs. Barcelona
Saturday, October 17, 2026
12:30 PM
Valencia vs. Athletic Club
Saturday, October 17, 2026
3:00 PM
Osasuna vs. Santander
Sunday, October 18, 2026
8:00 AM
Celta Vigo vs. Alaves
Sunday, October 18, 2026
10:15 AM
Malaga vs. Real Sociedad
Sunday, October 18, 2026
12:30 PM
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
Sunday, October 18, 2026
3:00 PM
Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano
Monday, October 19, 2026
3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla and tons more LaLiga games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
Real Madrid will face Sevilla on Sunday, October 18, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.
Fubo, ABC will carry the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game in the United States.
Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in 10 meetings.
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