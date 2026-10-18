How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 LaLiga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Real Madrid host Sevilla on Sunday, October 18 in LaLiga action. Los Blancos enter on a high note after a 4-3 win over Roma last Wednesday, following a 1-0 victory against Villarreal earlier in October. Their only blemish in this recent stretch came on September 20, when they fell 1-2 to Atlético.

Sevilla ‘s form has been shakier heading into Madrid. A 3-3 draw with Levante on October 12 snapped a two-game losing run that included a 1-3 defeat to Villa and a 1-3 loss against Barcelona on September 19. They will need a much sharper performance to leave the Spanish capital with anything.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla record

Real Madrid have dominated this fixture, winning 9 of the 10 meetings between the two sides, with Sevilla yet to claim a victory and just one draw to show for their efforts. The most recent clash came on May 17, 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 away at Sevilla, extending a run of results that has consistently favored the Madrid side over the past several seasons.

Match Score Date Competition Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 0-1 May 17, 2026 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 2-0 December 20, 2025 Primera División Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 0-2 May 18, 2025 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 4-2 December 22, 2024 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 1-0 February 25, 2024 Primera División Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 1-1 October 21, 2023 Primera División Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 1-2 May 27, 2023 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 3-1 October 22, 2022 Primera División Sevilla vs. Real Madrid 2-3 April 17, 2022 Primera División Real Madrid vs. Sevilla 2-1 November 28, 2021 Primera División

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2026-27 LaLiga standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Barcelona 9 +30 27 2 Atletico Madrid 9 +11 22 3 Real Betis 9 +2 19 4 Real Madrid 8 +11 18 5 Sevilla 8 +1 14 6 Real Sociedad 8 -3 13 7 Alaves 8 +4 11 8 Deportivo 9 +1 11 9 Villarreal 9 +0 9 10 Celta Vigo 8 +2 8 11 Athletic Club 6 +1 8 12 Espanyol 9 -1 8 13 Rayo Vallecano 7 -5 8 14 Getafe 8 -6 8 15 Santander 8 -10 8 16 Osasuna 8 -10 8 17 Levante 8 -4 7 18 Elche 9 -6 7 19 Valencia 8 -9 5 20 Malaga 8 -9 4

All upcoming 2026-27 LaLiga games

Game Day Time (ET) Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid Saturday, October 17, 2026 8:00 AM Villarreal vs. Elche Saturday, October 17, 2026 10:15 AM Real Betis vs. Barcelona Saturday, October 17, 2026 12:30 PM Valencia vs. Athletic Club Saturday, October 17, 2026 3:00 PM Osasuna vs. Santander Sunday, October 18, 2026 8:00 AM Celta Vigo vs. Alaves Sunday, October 18, 2026 10:15 AM Malaga vs. Real Sociedad Sunday, October 18, 2026 12:30 PM Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Sunday, October 18, 2026 3:00 PM Getafe vs. Rayo Vallecano Monday, October 19, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch With Fubo , you can watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla and tons more LaLiga games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast. Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision. Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more. The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Real Madrid will face Sevilla on Sunday, October 18, for the 2026-27 LaLiga.

Fubo, ABC will carry the Real Madrid vs Sevilla game in the United States.

Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 9 wins in 10 meetings.

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