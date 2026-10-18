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Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AC Milan vs Atalanta in 2026-27 Serie A season Matchday 7

World Soccer Talk

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
© XChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on
AC Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in a Serie A clash between two clubs looking to find consistency in the table. The big question remaining is: will Christian Pulisic start today?
AC Milan come into this one unbeaten in their last two outings, drawing 1-1 with Sassuolo on October 11 after a 3-0 win over Lecce on September 20, with a 2-2 draw against Lazio on September 12 also in the mix.
Atalanta arrive off the back of a 3-1 win over Venezia FC on October 12, a result that followed back-to-back defeats, a 0-2 loss to Juventus on September 20 and a 1-2 defeat to Cagliari on September 12.
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AC Milan confirmed lineup

Ruben Amorim sends out AC Milan in a 4-4-2 with Mike Maignan behind a back four of Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic and Pervis Estupinan. Luka Modric and Adrien Rabiot anchor the midfield, with Samuel Chukwueze and Diego Moreira providing width, while Christian Pulisic links play behind strike partner Goncalo Ramos. There are no absences listed for AC Milan, so Amorim has his full projected group available for this one.
AC Milan confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Mario Gila, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, Christian Pulisic, Goncalo Ramos. Coach: Ruben Amorim.

Atalanta confirmed lineup

Maurizio Sarri lines Atalanta up in a 4-2-3-1, with Marco Carnesecchi in goal protected by Davide Zappacosta, Thomas Kristensen, Sead Kolasinac and Lorenzo Bernasconi. Gianluca Gaetano and Lazar Samardzic sit as the double pivot, with Ederson Silva, Charles De Ketelaere and Jon Rowe operating behind lone striker Nikola Krstovic. Atalanta have no absences listed, leaving Sarri with his intended personnel for the trip to San Siro.
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Atalanta confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Carnesecchi, Raoul Bellanova, Thomas Kristensen, Sead Kolasinac, Lorenzo Bernasconi, Mario Pasalic, Lazar Samardzic, Ederson Silva, Charles De Ketelaere, Nikola Krstovic, Jon Rowe. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.
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