Neymar hails Lamine Yamal as ‘best in the world’ after Barcelona star’s stunning start to the season

Lamine Yamal continues to collect praise from some of football’s biggest names, and the latest message came from a player who knows a thing or two about spectacular seasons. The Barcelona star’s stunning start to the campaign has sparked comparisons with some of the best individual performances of the past decade.

Neymar, now at Santos, shared a post on his Instagram stories comparing Yamal’s numbers with his own from the 2017/18 season at Paris Saint-Germain. He tagged the Spanish winger with a short caption that read “Best in the world”. The post ranks the best average performance ratings in the top leagues since the 2015/16 season.

According to the list, Yamal has the second-highest average rating of that period, with 8.61 in ten matches this season, in which he has scored eight goals and provided nine assists.

Neymar still leads the ranking with 8.81 from his 2017/18 campaign with PSG, when he scored 25 goals and added 16 assists in 27 appearances. The top five is completed by Lionel Messi, who appears three times with his La Liga seasons: 8.52 in 2018/19, 8.40 in 2017/18 and 8.39 in 2015/16.

Lamine Yamal reshared Neymar’s story on Instagram. (@lamineyamal)

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha lead Barcelona’s perfect start

Lamine Yamal has been the driving force behind Barcelona’s flawless start to the season. The winger has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in ten matches across all competitions, playing 851 minutes.

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Raphinha has been just as decisive. The Brazilian forward has 14 goals and three assists in eight appearances. He missed Barcelona’s last two fixtures against Getafe and Galatasaray with thigh problems, but his numbers are still among the best in Europe.

Their form has helped Barcelona win all ten of their official matches this season, eight in LaLiga and two in the Champions League, scoring 43 goals and conceding nine. According to statistician Mister Chip, it is a historic mark for the Blaugrana, who had not opened a season with ten consecutive victories since the 1923-24 campaign, 102 years ago.

With the season still in its early stages, the question for Barcelona is how long they can sustain this level. Raphinha’s recovery from his thigh problem will be a key factor alongside Yamal’s hot start to the season, as Hansi Flick’s side looks to extend its perfect start in the matches ahead.

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