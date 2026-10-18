Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi reaches 936 career goals at age 39: How his tally stacks up against Cristiano Ronaldo

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami forward (MLS 2026)
© Brett Davis/Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Inter Miami forward (MLS 2026)

Following his two-goal performance in Inter Miami’s 3–1 victory over Atlanta United, Lionel Messi reached 936 career goals at age 39. How many did Cristiano Ronaldo have at the same age?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly two of the greatest soccer players in history. They continue to make history game after game, leaving many supporters wondering how their legendary careers will ultimately conclude.

On Saturday, Lionel Messi scored a brace against Atlanta United to lead Inter Miami to a 3–1 victory, reaching 936 career goals. Compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s output at the exact same age, the Argentine forward is on pace to finish his career with more goals than the Portuguese icon.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo have at 39 years old?

When Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 39th birthday on February 5, 2024, he had accumulated 873 official career goals across 1,204 appearances. By the end of his 39th year—when he turned 40 on February 5, 2025—Ronaldo had increased his total to 923 career goals in 1,254 matches after netting 50 goals across that 12-month span.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Lionel Messi turned 39 on June 24, 2026, with 916 career goals to his name—nearly matching the total Ronaldo had accumulated when he turned 40. Messi has since added 20 more goals to reach 936, with roughly eight months and numerous fixtures remaining before he celebrates his 40th birthday.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s teammates face contract decisions as Inter Miami evaluate two players’ futures

see also

Lionel Messi’s teammates face contract decisions as Inter Miami evaluate two players’ futures

A key differentiator moving forward is their international availability. Lionel Messi has already retired from the Argentina national team, reducing the number of matches available to him. As a result, he can now only build on his tally through domestic and continental competitions with Inter Miami.

The road to 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo currently stands just 19 goals away from scoring 1,000 career goals. He is widely projected to reach and potentially surpass that milestone, depending on how much longer he decides to continue playing.

Even without fixtures for the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi remains on pace to also reach 1,000 career goals. While he is currently further away than Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is more than two years younger and maintains a superior career goals-per-game ratio, keeping the race for the ultimate scoring milestone firmly open.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Emiliano Martinez could miss Argentina’s November friendlies after jaw injury in Chelsea win over Everton

Emiliano Martinez could miss Argentina’s November friendlies after jaw injury in Chelsea win over Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave Argentina fans a scare and the consequences of a frightening moment at Goodison Park could extend beyond Chelsea’s weekend. The Argentine goalkeeper is now at the center of concerns ahead of the national team’s next commitments. According to Argentina national team insider Gaston Edul, Martinez suffered a bone injury to […]

Argentina begins post-Lionel Messi era as AFA confirms rivals for November window

Argentina begins post-Lionel Messi era as AFA confirms rivals for November window

Argentina’s post-Lionel Messi chapter is taking shape. With the captain’s international career over, the national team is already looking ahead to its next fixtures, and the AFA has now settled the schedule for the November FIFA window. The AFA announced that Argentina will play two friendlies: Uruguay on Nov. 13 in Buenos Aires and Costa […]

Argentina reportedly already has first opponent for November window after Lionel Messi’s retirement

Argentina reportedly already has first opponent for November window after Lionel Messi’s retirement

Costa Rica is reportedly set to be Argentina’s first opponent in the November window, the first since Lionel Messi’s retirement from the national team.

Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Argentina looks beyond Messi as serious candidate to inherit No. 10 shirt emerges

Nico Paz reportedly emerged as a serious candidate to inherit Lionel Messi’s No. 10 for Argentina as the national team begins its new era.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo