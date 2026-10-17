Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback as Kingsley Coman is reportedly sidelined for Al Nassr vs Neom

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have received an unwelcome piece of news just as the team prepare to return to Saudi Pro League action. A new injury has complicated Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the next fixture against Neom on Tuesday, October 20.

Kingsley Coman will be unavailable for Al Nassr’s next league match against Neom after being ruled out for a week of treatment and rehabilitation, according to Saudi sports outlet Arriyadiyah.

The French winger suffered a minor hamstring tear during the 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, a match in which he was forced off in the 13th minute. He began his recovery program the following day and is waiting to complete it before returning to group training.

The absence comes at a time when Al Nassr are right in the thick of the title race. They sit third in the Saudi Pro League with 19 points from eight matches, three behind leaders Al Qadsiah and two behind Al Hilal.

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Neom, their next opponent, are fifth with 16 points, so the match is an important one for both teams, as the result could either bring them closer to the title race or push them further away.

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Coman is not the only absence for Al Nassr

It seems that Coman won’t be the only player missing for Al Nassr against Neom. Winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb is also ruled out as he continues his treatment and rehabilitation program for an ankle ligament injury. The Saudi winger has yet to feature this season, and he is aiming to regain full fitness to become available for selection by Postecoglou.

The situation could get even more complicated for Al Nassr, as two defenders are also doubtful for the match. Mohamed Simakan suffered a strong ankle bruise during the AFC Champions League Elite clash, while Nader Al-Sharari has a hamstring strain sustained in training on Oct. 14. Postecoglou’s staff are awaiting their medical results before deciding whether they will be available when training resumes on Sunday.