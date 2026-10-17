Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers setback as Kingsley Coman is reportedly sidelined for Al Nassr vs Neom

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have received an unwelcome piece of news just as the team prepare to return to Saudi Pro League action. A new injury has complicated Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the next fixture against Neom on Tuesday, October 20.

Kingsley Coman will be unavailable for Al Nassr’s next league match against Neom after being ruled out for a week of treatment and rehabilitation, according to Saudi sports outlet Arriyadiyah.

The French winger suffered a minor hamstring tear during the 3-1 win over Neftchi Fargona in the AFC Champions League Elite, a match in which he was forced off in the 13th minute. He began his recovery program the following day and is waiting to complete it before returning to group training.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The absence comes at a time when Al Nassr are right in the thick of the title race. They sit third in the Saudi Pro League with 19 points from eight matches, three behind leaders Al Qadsiah and two behind Al Hilal.

Tweet placeholder

Neom, their next opponent, are fifth with 16 points, so the match is an important one for both teams, as the result could either bring them closer to the title race or push them further away.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces uncertain ownership future as PIF weighs two options to avoid AFC conflict

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces uncertain ownership future as PIF weighs two options to avoid AFC conflict

Coman is not the only absence for Al Nassr

It seems that Coman won’t be the only player missing for Al Nassr against Neom. Winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb is also ruled out as he continues his treatment and rehabilitation program for an ankle ligament injury. The Saudi winger has yet to feature this season, and he is aiming to regain full fitness to become available for selection by Postecoglou.

The situation could get even more complicated for Al Nassr, as two defenders are also doubtful for the match. Mohamed Simakan suffered a strong ankle bruise during the AFC Champions League Elite clash, while Nader Al-Sharari has a hamstring strain sustained in training on Oct. 14. Postecoglou’s staff are awaiting their medical results before deciding whether they will be available when training resumes on Sunday.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces uncertain ownership future as PIF weighs two options to avoid AFC conflict

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faces uncertain ownership future as PIF weighs two options to avoid AFC conflict

With new Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rules approaching, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad may need changes to their ownership structures before the 2027-28 season to protect their eligibility for continental competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr find goalkeeper replacement as Nawaf Al-Aqidi faces surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr find goalkeeper replacement as Nawaf Al-Aqidi faces surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have found a goalkeeper replacement in Abdulhadi Al-Alwan as Nawaf Al-Aqidi faces elbow surgery.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future addressed as Portugal makes position clear after FPF chief speaks out

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future addressed as Portugal makes position clear after FPF chief speaks out

Pedro Proenca's comments have offered an important indication of how the federation intends to handle the controversy surrounding its captain as the next international window approaches.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The incredible assist stat that separates the Inter Miami star from Al-Nassr’s icon

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The incredible assist stat that separates the Inter Miami star from Al-Nassr’s icon

One statistical comparison highlights a significant difference in their playing styles, with the Inter Miami captain continuing to demonstrate a remarkable level of creativity even in the later stages of his career.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo