Frenkie de Jong reportedly faces Barcelona dilemma as four-month absence fuels Hansi Flick tension rumors

Frenkie de Jong is not coming from his best professional season. Despite seeking to shine at the 2026 World Cup, the Netherlands were eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 16. In addition, he reportedly faces a major dilemma at Barcelona, as he appears to have an injury that will keep him out for more than four months. Along with this, his relationship with Hansi Flick does not seem to be the best possible.

FC Barcelona revealed, via X, that De Jong returned from the World Cup with a tear of the medial collateral ligament in the right knee, facing a recovery longer than four months. According to Luis Miguel Sanz, via Diario Sport, the Blaugrana are reportedly very upset with the player over how he has handled his injury.

The Blaugranas face a major dilemma with Frenkie de Jong. In the return leg of the Champions League vs Atletico Madrid, the medical staff gave him the approval to play. However, he refused to play, stating that he did not want to take the risk. After this incident, Hansi Flick is very upset, completely losing confidence in him, reports Gerard Romero, via Jijantes FC.

Marc Bernal could pave the way for Frenkie de Jong’s Barcelona exit

Heading into the 2026-27 season, Barcelona could decide not to pursue a signing to cover Frenkie de Jong’s absence. Although his absence is long-term, they are reportedly determined to cover every position with the players already available in the squad. With this in mind, head coach Hansi Flick could give Marc Bernal a bigger role, which could pave the way for the Dutchman’s departure in the short term.

Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong and Marc Bernal.

If Marc Bernal shines in midfield, he would become Flick’s undisputed starter. At just 19 years old, he has already played 1,313 minutes, being an essential part of the team’s collective play. He could take advantage of this opportunity to push the 29-year-old star out of the starting lineup. With this in mind, Barcelona could look to sell him in the winter of 2027 or the summer of 2027, as he would no longer be a central part of the sporting project.

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see also 2026 World Cup winner Aymeric Laporte is reportedly a target for Barcelona in a €15M move

Barcelona could struggle to part ways with Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is coming off being an essential player in Barcelona’s sporting project. Amid injuries, he managed to play 2,569 minutes, establishing as one of the best players in the world. Despite this, the emergence of Marc Bernal and his reportedly poor relationship with Hansi Flick could force his transfer. With a contract until 2029, the Blaugrana may not find it easy to secure a transfer for the 29-year-old star.

According to Què T’hi Jugues of SER, Frenkie de Jong receives an annual salary of between €9-10 million net per season. Because of this, he is one of the highest-paid players on the team. Therefore, Barcelona could find it quite difficult to find a team that wants to pay a multi-million transfer fee, together with a multi-million salary.

To convince Frenkie to leave the team, Hansi Flick would have to show him that he is a secondary player, betting on Marc Bernal. With this, he could force a departure from the team, facilitating any possible negotiation. Therefore, Barcelona could need at least one more season to look for his departure, complicating the situation.

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