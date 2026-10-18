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Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Sevilla in 2026-27 LaLiga season Matchday 9

World Soccer Talk

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Real Madrid and Sevilla meet in the 2026-27 LaLiga season in a crucial match for both squads, as the top teams in the standings have already won their duels. Here are the projected lineups.
Real Madrid come in off a win against Villarreal (1-0). They won their UEFA Champions League match against Roma in an epic 4-3 comeback, receiving a big boost for their return to LaLiga.
Sevilla come in off a draw against Levante (3-3). They are currently in 5th position in the standings, but a win could send them to the 4th position, which is currently being hold by Real Madrid.
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Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Real Madrid line up in a 4-2-3-1. Ferland Mendy is unavailable. However, Kylian Mbappe is completely healthy and is set to start for Los Blancos in this key duel.
Real Madrid confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Endrick, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Arda Güler, Yan Diomande. Coach: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix.

Sevilla confirmed lineup

Sevilla line up in a 4-2-3-1. Miguel Sierra is unavailable.
Sevilla confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Juan Iglesias, Gabriel Suazo, Youssouf Fofana, Andrés Castrín, Kike Salas, Rubén Vargas, Lucien Agoumé, Robbie Ure, Peque Fernández, Félix Correia. Coach: Luis García.
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