Erling Haaland sets Premier League record that even Cristiano Ronaldo could not match

Erling Haaland continues to rewrite the Premier League record books, and the latest milestone puts him in a category of his own. The Manchester City striker has reached a mark that many of the competition’s greatest scorers never came close to, even those who spent years at the top.

According to Opta, Haaland scored his 100th non-penalty goal in the Premier League in just 139 appearances, the fastest any player has reached that figure in the history of the competition. The Norwegian forward reached the milestone in Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, in which he scored a brace.

Phil Foden gave City the lead in the 19th minute before Daizen Maeda equalized shortly afterward, and Haaland put the hosts back in front with a header in the 34th minute.

He added his second goal in the 69th minute after a pass from Iliman Ndiaye, and although Zian Flemming pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, City held on for their seventh win in seven league matches.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 103 Premier League goals in 236 appearances across two spells at Manchester United, never reached that mark. Twenty-four of those goals came from penalties, which leaves the Portuguese forward with 79 non-penalty goals in the competition, 21 fewer than Haaland has now scored in just 139 appearances.

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see also Erling Haaland surpasses Lionel Messi as fastest player to reach 60 Champions League goals

Erling Haaland’s relentless start to the season

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable since the start of the season. The Manchester City striker has scored 12 goals in 10 matches across all competitions, playing 853 minutes, which works out to a goal roughly every 71 minutes.

Eight of them have come in seven Premier League appearances, with the other four in just two matches in the Champions League, and City remain unbeaten in the league with seven wins in seven.

His form carried over into Europe, when he scored a brace in the 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. With those goals, Haaland reached 61 Champions League goals in 60 appearances and became Manchester City’s all-time top scorer in the competition with 38, moving ahead of Sergio Aguero’s 36. Three days later, he reached his 100th non-penalty Premier League goal against Ipswich, adding to a start that shows no sign of slowing down.

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