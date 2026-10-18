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How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Serie A

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Mike Maignan of AC Milan
© AlamyMike Maignan of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Atalanta on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Atalanta
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Sunday, October 18, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Paramount+, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

AC Milan come into this match off a draw against Sassuolo (1-1). They are currently in 7th position in the standings, out of European competitions and seven points behind Inter Milan, the current leaders.
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Atalanta come into this match off a win against Venezia FC (3-1). That win boosted their chances of getting into postitions of European competitions, but they are still far from it and a win against AC Milan could send them closer to the top-6 teams.

AC Milan vs Atalanta record

AC Milan and Atalanta have met 5 times: 0 wins for AC Milan, 3 for Atalanta and 2 draws.
Match Score Date Competition
AC Milan vs. Atalanta 2-3 May 10, 2026 Serie A 25/26
Atalanta vs. AC Milan 1-1 October 28, 2025 Serie A 25/26
AC Milan vs. Atalanta 0-1 April 20, 2025 Serie A 2024-25
Atalanta vs. AC Milan 2-1 December 6, 2024 Serie A 2024-25
AC Milan vs. Atalanta 1-1 February 25, 2024 Serie A 2023-24

2026-27 Serie A standings

# Team P GD Pts
1 Inter Milan 6 +10 16
2 Lazio 6 +7 16
3 Roma 6 +11 14
4 Frosinone 7 +4 13
5 Cagliari 6 +3 13
6 AC Milan 6 +6 12
7 Juventus 6 +4 11
8 Como 1907 6 +3 11
9 Napoli 7 +3 10
10 Atalanta 6 +0 9
11 Sassuolo 7 -2 8
12 Torino 6 -2 7
13 Lecce 6 -6 6
14 Bologna 6 -2 5
15 Udinese 6 -4 4
16 Monza 6 -6 4
17 Genoa 6 -6 4
18 Parma 6 -6 4
19 Fiorentina 6 -7 4
20 Venezia FC 7 -10 3
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All upcoming 2026-27 Serie A games

Game Day Time (ET)
Venezia FC vs. Napoli Saturday, October 17, 2026 9:00 AM
Bologna vs. Inter Milan Saturday, October 17, 2026 12:00 PM
Roma vs. Genoa Saturday, October 17, 2026 2:45 PM
Udinese vs. Lecce Sunday, October 18, 2026 6:30 AM
Fiorentina vs. Como 1907 Sunday, October 18, 2026 9:00 AM
AC Milan vs. Atalanta Sunday, October 18, 2026 12:00 PM
Juventus vs. Lazio Sunday, October 18, 2026 2:45 PM
Monza vs. Cagliari Monday, October 19, 2026 12:30 PM
Parma vs. Torino Monday, October 19, 2026 2:45 PM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch AC Milan vs Atalanta and tons more Europa League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • AC Milan will face Atalanta on Sunday, October 18, for the 2026-27 Serie A.
  • Fubo, Telemundo will carry the AC Milan vs Atalanta game in the United States.
  • Atalanta lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.
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