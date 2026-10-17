Jose Mourinho reveals the one thing he would have changed about Vinicius’ Real Madrid career

Jose Mourinho has offered a revealing insight into Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid, praising the Brazilian winger’s character while admitting that he might have made a very different decision in the same circumstances. With the forward facing criticism over his performances and a four-match La Liga suspension, Mourinho’s comments have raised fresh questions about the personal cost of remaining at one of soccer’s biggest clubs.

Vinicius has endured a difficult period at Real Madrid, with inconsistent performances and criticism from sections of the Santiago Bernabeu crowd adding to the pressure surrounding him. His situation became more complicated after he received a red card against Villarreal, resulting in a four-match suspension that rules him out of several domestic fixtures, including El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25.

Speaking before the meeting with Sevilla, Mourinho praised the 26-year-old’s ability to remain positive despite the scrutiny he has faced throughout his career. “He’s a great boy, and it’s easy to build a good relationship with him,” Mourinho said.

The one decision Mourinho would have made differently

Mourinho’s strongest comments came when he was asked about Vinicius’ personality and how he continues to handle the criticism surrounding him. The Portuguese coach revealed that, had he faced the same circumstances, he would probably have pushed for a move away from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Tweet placeholder

“If I were [Vinicius], in his place, I probably wouldn’t be here,” the experienced manager admitted. “Last summer I would have forced my exit to a league, to a country, to clubs and stadiums where they’d respect him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

His remarks reflect the abuse and hostility Vinicius has experienced in Spanish soccer, including repeated incidents of racist abuse from opposing supporters. Mourinho believes the winger deserves greater respect, although he acknowledged that Vinicius’ decision to remain in Madrid was driven by his deep connection to the club and the city.

Why Vinicius chose to stay

Despite having opportunities elsewhere, the 26-year-old forward committed his long-term future to Real Madrid by signing a new contract until 2032 in August. Mourinho explained that the Brazilian genuinely considers the club his home and believes he can overcome the current difficulties.

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When he signed that contract, he signed it because Madrid is his home, and Real Madrid is his home,” Mourinho said. He also praised the forward’s influence inside the dressing room, describing him as “one of the main sources of joy in that dressing room.”

Los Blancos’ coach’s comments were particularly striking because he questioned whether he personally would have possessed the same resilience. Vinicius has continued to work through criticism, disciplinary controversy and pressure to rediscover the form that made him one of the most influential players in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024.

Mourinho added that the Brazilian believes his situation can improve and remains determined to keep smiling despite the difficulties. “I doubt whether I’d be able to have his psychological strength, to hold on,” he admitted.

Advertisement