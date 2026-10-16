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Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future addressed as Portugal makes position clear after FPF chief speaks out

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international future remains a major talking point following his recent dispute with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca addressing the situation during a visit to Madeira. His comments have offered an important indication of how the federation intends to handle the controversy surrounding its captain as the next international window approaches.

Speaking in Funchal, Ronaldo’s birthplace, Proença described the Al-Nassr forward as an extraordinary figure in Portuguese soccer while promoting the federation’s efforts to strengthen relationships with local communities. The visit coincided with the signing of a cooperation agreement involving the FPF, Funchal municipality and the Madeira Football Association.

“We are in the land of the greatest asset that Portuguese football has ever created: Cristiano Ronaldo, our captain,” Proenca said, via Record. He also stressed the importance of local involvement, adding, “We have repeatedly said that there is no football in Portugal without the movement of the municipalities.”

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The meeting marked the FPF’s eighth decentralized board gathering and its first outside mainland Portugal. However, the timing also placed renewed attention on Ronaldo’s unresolved situation with the national team.

ronaldo jesus proenca

Pedro Proenca, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Jorge Jesus

Does Portugal want its captain back?

Proenca made the federation’s position considerably clearer when discussing Ronaldo’s potential return. The FPF wants the 41-year-old forward back in the national team as soon as possible, with the president indicating that the coach and the player share that desire, provided Ronaldo is fit to play.

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“What we are witnessing at this moment is a desire, first from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), to have the captain back with us quickly,” Proenca explained. He added that the coach had also expressed a willingness to welcome Ronaldo back, while the captain himself had made clear that he wanted to continue representing Portugal.

The federation president also urged everyone involved to avoid escalating the disagreement further. “Therefore, having said that, this is the moment to appeal for calm and serenity. We are doing our job because the desire is collective,” he said.

ronaldo portugal bench

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

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November return remains possibility

Proenca’s latest remarks suggest that Portugal is keen to move forward rather than allow the dispute to overshadow its sporting ambitions. The November international window, which includes fixtures against Denmark and Wales, could provide an opportunity for Ronaldo to return if the disciplinary process and discussions between the parties allow it.

The president has emphasised that the federation’s objective is to find a solution through dialogue while respecting the relevant disciplinary procedures. Wanting Ronaldo back does not mean cancelling the investigation, and the final decision will depend on the outcome of that process.

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