Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha of FC Barcelona.
© David Ramos & Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesFrenkie De Jong and Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, for a high-stakes Matchday 35 clash that could effectively decide the 2025-26 La Liga title. However, as the lineups were announced, the notable absences of superstars Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong from the starting XI immediately sent shockwaves through the Blaugrana faithful.

Regarding Raphinha, the Brazilian winger’s omission from the lineup is a calculated risk by manager Hansi Flick. Despite his status as one of the team’s most explosive offensive weapons, Raphinha is still working his way back from a lingering hamstring strain in his right thigh. While he is healthy enough to make the squad, Flick has opted to keep him on the bench as an impact sub rather than risking further injury from the opening whistle.

This marks the second consecutive matchday Raphinha has been included in the match-day squad since his injury layoff. He traveled for last week’s 2-1 road victory against Osasuna but remained an unused substitute. Fans are now watching the clock to see if he will make his first appearance for the club since a March 22 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Frenkie de Jong finds himself in a similar predicament, with Flick deciding that the Dutch midfield maestro isn’t quite ready for a full 90-minute shift in a match of this intensity. De Jong spent the entirety of March sidelined with his own hamstring issue; over the last five fixtures across La Liga and Champions League play, he has been eased back into action exclusively as a second-half substitute to preserve his long-term fitness.

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona speaks to teammate Robert Lewandowski.

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona speaks to teammate Robert Lewandowski.

An El Clasico edition plagued by absences

El Clasico remains the pinnacle of club soccer, a global spectacle fueled by a century of rivalry and a galaxy of world-class stars. However, this latest installment—one with massive title implications—finds both Spanish giants significantly shorthanded, with injuries and internal turmoil stripping the marquee matchup of some of its biggest names.

Advertisement
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Marcus Rashford scores a in impressive freekick goal at title-defining El Clásico

see also

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Marcus Rashford scores a in impressive freekick goal at title-defining El Clásico

Beyond the restricted roles for De Jong and Raphinha, Barcelona are reeling from the loss of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose hamstring injury has reportedly sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In a move that stunned many, Robert Lewandowski has also been relegated to the bench, though his exclusion appears to be a strictly tactical gamble by Flick rather than a fitness concern.

The situation is even more dire for Real Madrid, whose injury list reads like a medical ward. In addition to long-term absences for Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, Los Blancos are without Arda Guler and Dani Carvajal. Most shockingly, Kylian Mbappe was a last-minute scratch, while Federico Valverde was ruled out after a training ground altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni left him needing stitches and unfit for duty.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Real Madrid in El Clasico could affect La Liga title race

How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Real Madrid in El Clasico could affect La Liga title race

In the last edition of El Clasico in the 2025-26 season, FC Barcelona could end up lifting La Liga title in front of Real Madrid's faces.

Kylian Mbappe ‘out’ reaches 50 million signatures: Can a petition really push the French star out of Real Madrid? Situation explained amid numbers suspicion

Kylian Mbappe ‘out’ reaches 50 million signatures: Can a petition really push the French star out of Real Madrid? Situation explained amid numbers suspicion

A viral online movement has suddenly dominated the conversation in Spain, raising fresh questions about the future of the French superstar amid a difficult campaign filled with frustration, dressing-room drama, and growing supporter unrest.

Federico Valverde vs Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid training incident adds fuel as Barcelona stirs controversy with ‘one big family’ dig ahead of El Clasico

Federico Valverde vs Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid training incident adds fuel as Barcelona stirs controversy with ‘one big family’ dig ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid finds itself in the middle of one of the most chaotic dressing-room stories in recent memory, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at the center of escalating tensions that have spilled from the training ground into the hospital and now into club-wide disciplinary action. The situation comes just days before El Clasico, while […]

El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

With Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni now at the center of a major internal controversy, concerns are growing over how the situation could affect the team during the most decisive stage of the season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo