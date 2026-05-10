Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

FC Barcelona welcome Real Madrid to the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10, for a high-stakes Matchday 35 clash that could effectively decide the 2025-26 La Liga title. However, as the lineups were announced, the notable absences of superstars Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong from the starting XI immediately sent shockwaves through the Blaugrana faithful.

Regarding Raphinha, the Brazilian winger’s omission from the lineup is a calculated risk by manager Hansi Flick. Despite his status as one of the team’s most explosive offensive weapons, Raphinha is still working his way back from a lingering hamstring strain in his right thigh. While he is healthy enough to make the squad, Flick has opted to keep him on the bench as an impact sub rather than risking further injury from the opening whistle.

This marks the second consecutive matchday Raphinha has been included in the match-day squad since his injury layoff. He traveled for last week’s 2-1 road victory against Osasuna but remained an unused substitute. Fans are now watching the clock to see if he will make his first appearance for the club since a March 22 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Frenkie de Jong finds himself in a similar predicament, with Flick deciding that the Dutch midfield maestro isn’t quite ready for a full 90-minute shift in a match of this intensity. De Jong spent the entirety of March sidelined with his own hamstring issue; over the last five fixtures across La Liga and Champions League play, he has been eased back into action exclusively as a second-half substitute to preserve his long-term fitness.

Frenkie de Jong of FC Barcelona speaks to teammate Robert Lewandowski.

An El Clasico edition plagued by absences

El Clasico remains the pinnacle of club soccer, a global spectacle fueled by a century of rivalry and a galaxy of world-class stars. However, this latest installment—one with massive title implications—finds both Spanish giants significantly shorthanded, with injuries and internal turmoil stripping the marquee matchup of some of its biggest names.

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Beyond the restricted roles for De Jong and Raphinha, Barcelona are reeling from the loss of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, whose hamstring injury has reportedly sidelined him for the remainder of the season. In a move that stunned many, Robert Lewandowski has also been relegated to the bench, though his exclusion appears to be a strictly tactical gamble by Flick rather than a fitness concern.

The situation is even more dire for Real Madrid, whose injury list reads like a medical ward. In addition to long-term absences for Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Ferland Mendy, Los Blancos are without Arda Guler and Dani Carvajal. Most shockingly, Kylian Mbappe was a last-minute scratch, while Federico Valverde was ruled out after a training ground altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni left him needing stitches and unfit for duty.