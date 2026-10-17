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Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Atlanta United vs Inter Miami in 2026 MLS season

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Junior Alonso #6 of Atlanta United
© Getty ImagesJunior Alonso #6 of Atlanta United
Atlanta United host Inter Miami in a 2026 MLS season clash that pits a resurgent Atlanta side against a Miami team built around Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Atlanta United have been inconsistent lately. They beat CF Montreal 3-0 on October 14, lost 1-3 to FC Cincinnati four days earlier, and before that drew 2-2 with NYCFC on September 26.
Inter Miami arrive in better rhythm. A 2-0 win over NYCFC on October 14 followed a 4-0 rout of DC on October 10, though they dropped a 1-2 decision to Columbus back on September 27.
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Lionel Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami in today’s duel. He doesn’t carry any injury and has been a regular in the Herons’ starting lineup in recent games.

Atlanta United confirmed lineup

Tata Martino sets Atlanta United up in a 4-1-4-1, with Mauricio Amaro holding behind a midfield band of Ajani Fortune, Aleksey Miranchuk, Miguel Almirón and Giuliano Galoppo. Breel Embolo leads the line alone, relying on service from Almirón and Miranchuk out wide. The back four of Matthew Edwards, Paulo Díaz, Júnior Alonso and Elías Báez sits in front of Lucas Hoyos, and with no absences listed, Martino has his full group to work with.
Atlanta United confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Lucas Hoyos, Tomás Jacob, Elías Báez, Tristan Muyumba, Paulo Díaz, Júnior Alonso, Giuliano Galoppo, Mauricio Amaro, Breel Embolo, Miguel Almirón, Aleksey Miranchuk. Coach: Gerardo Martino.
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Inter Miami confirmed lineup

Kily González lines Inter Miami up in a 4-3-3, pairing Casemiro with Rodrigo De Paul and Matías Galarza to shield a back line of Gonzalo Luján, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón in front of Dayne St. Clair. Up top, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez flank Germán Berterame, giving Miami a front three with significant individual quality. There are no absences listed, so González sends out his preferred attacking group.
Inter Miami confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair, Gonzalo Luján, Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala, Casemiro, Micael, Rodrigo De Paul, Matías Galarza, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Germán Berterame. Coach: Cristian González.
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