Emiliano Martinez could miss Argentina’s November friendlies after jaw injury in Chelsea win over Everton

Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gave Argentina fans a scare and the consequences of a frightening moment at Goodison Park could extend beyond Chelsea’s weekend. The Argentine goalkeeper is now at the center of concerns ahead of the national team’s next commitments.

According to Argentina national team insider Gaston Edul, Martinez suffered a bone injury to his jaw and will require surgery. The tests ruled out anything more serious, but it is still not known exactly how long the 34-year-old goalkeeper will be out of action.

The injury came after a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite when Martinez went up for a cross, a clash that forced him to be stretchered off in the second half and taken to hospital.

Mike Penders replaced him in goal, and Chelsea held on to win 0-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Pedro Neto scoring a brace. Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso said afterward that the goalkeeper left the stadium conscious and was undergoing precautionary tests.

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Martinez’s availability for Argentina’s November friendlies in doubt

The news puts his participation in Argentina’s November friendlies in doubt. The Albiceleste are scheduled to face Uruguay in Buenos Aires on Nov. 13 and Costa Rica in Cordoba on Nov. 17, and while there is no official confirmation of his absence, reports suggest he would not be rushed back for those matches, even with some form of protection.

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If Martinez is ruled out, Juan Musso of Atletico Madrid and Geronimo Rulli of Marseille appear to be the first options, as Lionel Scaloni placed both ahead of Santiago Beltran in the September and October friendlies.

Beltran, a 21-year-old who has played 38 matches for River Plate in 2026, was called up as a project for the future, but he was not on the bench against Bolivia. Any of the three could take over between the posts, though nothing has been announced yet.