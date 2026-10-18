Raphinha cleared to reunite with Lamine Yamal vs. PSG as Barcelona suffer double UCL injury blow

After missing matches against Getafe and Galatasaray due to muscular discomfort picked up on international duty with Brazil, club captain Raphinha made his return against Real Betis and is set to play against Paris Saint-Germain, but Barcelona will have to navigate through this duel without two key defensive players.

With Lamine Yamal continuing his sensational form—scoring once and assisting another against Betis after his two-assist masterclass in Istanbul—Flick is set to deploy his first-choice wing pairing from the start against Luis Enrique’s side.

Unfortunately, the German manager will have to face this crucial UEFA Champions League clash without Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia, who both picked up injuries during Saturday’s 5–2 victory over Real Betis.

What happened to Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia?

Eric Garcia, who scored Barcelona’s fourth goal against Betis, suffered a tear to the rectus femoris in his right thigh. The club’s official statement estimates his recovery time at three to four weeks, definitively ruling him out not only for the PSG match but also for next weekend’s El Clasico against Real Madrid.

Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona in action during the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde sustained an ankle sprain late in Seville and will not travel to Paris. While his injury is less severe than Garcia’s, the French international faces a tight race against time to receive medical clearance before hosting Real Madrid on October 25.

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see also Raphinha and Lamine Yamal join Lionel Messi in elite Barcelona club after impressive start to LaLiga season

Their absences come at an untimely moment, as Barcelona prepare for two defining fixtures against PSG and Real Madrid this week. Nevertheless, Hansi Flick has repeatedly demonstrated his tactical adaptability amid injury setbacks, keeping the Blaugrana in commanding form across all competitions.

Who will replace Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia?

Eric Garcia has primarily featured in rotation this season, with Pau Cubarsi and Gerard Martin forming the primary center-back pairing. In response to the shortage, Frenkie de Jong has been working in central defense, offering Flick an experienced and composed ball-playing option at the back.

As for Jules Kounde, the natural replacement on the right flank is Joao Cancelo. While the Portuguese international can also operate at left-back, Xavi Espart has locked down that position with strong performances, allowing Flick to keep Espart on the left and deploy Cancelo on the right side of defense.

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