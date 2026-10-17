Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal return in doubt as Jorge Jesus reportedly refuses to bend on conditions

Cristiano Ronaldo’s comeback with Portugal is far from guaranteed, and the standoff between the team’s captain and Jorge Jesus remains reportedly unresolved. Efforts to bring them together have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah reported on Saturday, citing a source close to Jorge Jesus, that Ronaldo’s return looks difficult for now and that he is likely to remain absent from the squad, although a solution is still possible.

The source said Jesus wants the striker back but is standing firm on the conditions and rules that triggered the crisis, which means the forward’s return depends on both sides reaching an understanding over them.

The same source added that the dispute is not threatening Jesus’ position at the moment and denied the rumors that he could leave his job over the clash with the national team captain. Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca continues to push for a meeting between the two, but he has not yet secured an agreement from either of them.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal. (Getty Images)

Jesus has insisted that Ronaldo’s return depends on the player’s own wish, adding that he needs him whether he plays or not. That contrasts with the more optimistic tone of Proenca, who described the situation as a misunderstanding that should be settled internally and has said he hopes the Al Nassr star will be back for the November camp.

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How the rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus unfolded

The rift began in September, when Ronaldo stayed on the bench for the entire Matchday 2 of the UEFA Nations League against Norway despite warming up. It escalated when Jesus announced the 41-year-old would not start against Denmark, prompting Ronaldo to leave the camp before that match.

The captain later issued a statement apologizing to fans and teammates, but he accused Jesus of failing to honor two agreements: giving him around 30 minutes against Norway and clarifying his situation at the pre-Denmark press conference. At the same time, Ronaldo said he was ready to face the consequences of his actions and left the door open to returning.

For now, Portugal’s next international window will be the real test. With both Ronaldo and Jesus holding their positions and Proenca still trying to bring them to the table, the November camp could decide whether the all-time leading scorer in international football returns to the squad or stays out of it.

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