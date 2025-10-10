Why is Christian Pulisic not starting for the USMNT vs Ecuador in the international friendly?

As part of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the USMNT will play an international friendly against Ecuador this Friday at Q2 Stadium. Christian Pulisic will not be part of the starting XI.

Just before kickoff, the United States confirmed their starting lineup to face Ecuador, with Pulisic’s absence standing out. The AC Milan forward will not start, reportedly due to ankle issues that have kept him from training with his teammates this week.

However, the 27-year-old forward, who was recently named Serie A’s MVP for the month of September, will be on the bench. That means coach Mauricio Pochettino could choose to bring him on in the second half if he deems it necessary.

Pulisic isn’t the only key player the USMNT will be missing for this match. Antonee Robinson and Alex Zendejas are not even on the bench, adding to the list of notable absences that already included Gio Reyna and Sergiño Dest.

USMNT without Pulisic

The absence of Christian Pulisic doesn’t mean the USMNT is fielding a weak lineup. In fact, there are several high-level players on the field, including Tim Weah and Weston McKinnie, who have stood out in European soccer for quite some time.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a tactical setup with three central defenders (Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, and Tim Ream), supported by two players who can shift into wide midfield or full-back roles depending on the game’s demands—Max Arfsten and Weah.

In midfield, McKinnie is joined by Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris, with the latter given more freedom to push forward. Up front, the attacking duo consists of Malik Tillman and Folarin Balogun.

