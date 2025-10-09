Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SERIE A
Comments

Christian Pulisic earns major Serie A award for performances with AC Milan

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan.

AC Milan have had a strong start to the 2025–26 season. They advanced smoothly through the first two rounds of the Coppa Italia, and in Serie A, they bounced back from an unexpected opening loss to Cremonese with a string of positive results that placed them third in the standings. Christian Pulisic had a lot to do with that, and his performances earned him a major honor.

“The EA SPORTS FC Player Of The Month award for September has been assigned to Milan player Christian Pulisic,” Serie A announced Friday on its official website. “The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Milan vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 19th October 2025 at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza’ stadium.”

The selection of the American star was based on two key factors. The first was the online fan vote, which rewarded Christian for the magic he brought to the pitch last month. The second was a statistical analysis system that evaluated the performances of every player in the Italian league.

“The rating system considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data,” Serie A explained. “This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow for an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance.”

Tweet placeholder

Pulisic came out ahead of several standout players in Italian soccer who also made strong cases for the award in September. Finishing behind the USMNT star were Federico Baschirotto (Cremonese), Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta), and Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Advertisement
Christian Pulisic receives another high honor as World Cup and Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero’s stunning eight-word claim goes viral

see also

Christian Pulisic receives another high honor as World Cup and Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero’s stunning eight-word claim goes viral

Pulisic’s stats with Milan

Since arriving at Milan in the summer of 2023, Christian Pulisic has delivered outstanding performances. In fact, during each of his first two seasons, he played 50 matches and scored at least 15 goals. But his current numbers are on pace to surpass even those strong showings.

Pulisic is Serie A’s top scorer so far in the 2025–26 season, with 4 goals in 6 matches, along with 2 assists — a goal contribution per game. And he’s showing similar form in the Coppa Italia, with 2 goals in 2 appearances.

That impact was especially notable last month, as Serie A’s CEO pointed out. “Three goals and two assists in 147 minutes are Christian Pulisic’s contribution to Milan’s fantastic September,” said Luigi De Siervo. “The Rossoneri forward immediately made his mark in Allegri’s new tactical set-up, confirming his great versatility and tactical intelligence.”

Advertisement
Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

see also

Serie A 2025 TV Schedule and Streaming Links in the USA

Now it’s Pulisic’s turn with USMNT

The October international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Christian Pulisic. After shining from the start of the club season, he now has a chance to carry that form into his time with the USMNT and move past the criticism that followed his absence from the Gold Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has two friendlies ahead in the coming days. The first is a tough test: they’ll face Ecuador — who finished second in South American World Cup qualifying ahead of teams like Brazil and Uruguay — on Friday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Then on Tuesday, they’ll play Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

Christian Pulisic braces for long journey: Serie A stands by Milan’s Australia match as FIFA president Gianni Infantino shares key five-word advice

It’s a plan that has set European soccer alight — and one that leaves Christian Pulisic and his Milan teammates preparing for an extraordinary journey.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez give Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri major headaches despite no Serie A action

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez, the two forwards who have become Massimiliano Allegri’s trusted attacking duo, are once again the cause of his growing unease — and not because of anything that’s happening on the Serie A pitch.

Strong boost for Christian Pulisic? Milan looks to replicate Kevin De Bruyne-Napoli impact with bold move for his ex-Manchester City teammate

Strong boost for Christian Pulisic? Milan looks to replicate Kevin De Bruyne-Napoli impact with bold move for his ex-Manchester City teammate

Could Milan be willing to bolster Christian Pulisic's roster even further? That’s the question echoing around Milanello this week as the Rossoneri quietly explore one of the most ambitious transfer ideas in Europe. Milan, already reshaped by Pulisic’s brilliance on the right flank, is now said to be studying a move that would replicate the impact of Kevin De Bruyne’s arrival at Napoli — a bold signing of one of his former Manchester City teammates.

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Poland against New Zealand in friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup?

Why is Robert Lewandowski not playing for Poland against New Zealand in friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup?

With Poland set to face New Zealand in a friendly as part of the preparation for the 2026 World Cup, Robert Lewandowski has been sidelined from the starting lineup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo