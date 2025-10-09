Christian Pulisic earns major Serie A award for performances with AC Milan

AC Milan have had a strong start to the 2025–26 season. They advanced smoothly through the first two rounds of the Coppa Italia, and in Serie A, they bounced back from an unexpected opening loss to Cremonese with a string of positive results that placed them third in the standings. Christian Pulisic had a lot to do with that, and his performances earned him a major honor.

“The EA SPORTS FC Player Of The Month award for September has been assigned to Milan player Christian Pulisic,” Serie A announced Friday on its official website. “The trophy will be presented during the pre-match of Milan vs Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 19th October 2025 at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza’ stadium.”

The selection of the American star was based on two key factors. The first was the online fan vote, which rewarded Christian for the magic he brought to the pitch last month. The second was a statistical analysis system that evaluated the performances of every player in the Italian league.

“The rating system considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data,” Serie A explained. “This makes it possible to analyse crucial aspects such as movement without the ball and thus optimal movements, game choices, and the contribution to the technical and physical efficiency of the team, which allow for an objective and qualitative evaluation of the performance.”

Pulisic came out ahead of several standout players in Italian soccer who also made strong cases for the award in September. Finishing behind the USMNT star were Federico Baschirotto (Cremonese), Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Nikola Krstovic (Atalanta), and Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Pulisic’s stats with Milan

Since arriving at Milan in the summer of 2023, Christian Pulisic has delivered outstanding performances. In fact, during each of his first two seasons, he played 50 matches and scored at least 15 goals. But his current numbers are on pace to surpass even those strong showings.

Pulisic is Serie A’s top scorer so far in the 2025–26 season, with 4 goals in 6 matches, along with 2 assists — a goal contribution per game. And he’s showing similar form in the Coppa Italia, with 2 goals in 2 appearances.

That impact was especially notable last month, as Serie A’s CEO pointed out. “Three goals and two assists in 147 minutes are Christian Pulisic’s contribution to Milan’s fantastic September,” said Luigi De Siervo. “The Rossoneri forward immediately made his mark in Allegri’s new tactical set-up, confirming his great versatility and tactical intelligence.”

Now it’s Pulisic’s turn with USMNT

The October international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Christian Pulisic. After shining from the start of the club season, he now has a chance to carry that form into his time with the USMNT and move past the criticism that followed his absence from the Gold Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team has two friendlies ahead in the coming days. The first is a tough test: they’ll face Ecuador — who finished second in South American World Cup qualifying ahead of teams like Brazil and Uruguay — on Friday at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Then on Tuesday, they’ll play Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.