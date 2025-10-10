Trending topics:
Mbappe worries Real Madrid: France star scores fantastic goal but then requests substitution in World Cup qualifier

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

This Friday, France took a major step in the World Cup qualifiers with a 3–0 win over Azerbaijan, extending their lead at the top of Group D standings. Kylian Mbappe stood out with a fantastic goal but later caused concern for Real Madrid after requesting a substitution.

In the 47th minute of the first half, Azerbaijan’s defensive solidity had become a real issue for the French side, who hadn’t expected such resistance from the group’s presumed weakest team. In that context, Mbappe picked up the ball just past midfield, dribbled past several defenders, and after a quick combination with Hugo Etikite, scored with a subtle right-footed shot.

That goal, just before the break, changed the match. In the second half, France found the spaces they had been missing and sealed the victory with goals from Adrien Rabiot (assisted by Mbappe) and Florian Thauvin.

The night could have been perfect for Didier Deschamps’ side. However, one key detail raised concerns: with less than 10 minutes left before the final whistle, Mbappe showed clear signs of pain in his ankle — the same area that had been troubling him over the past week. After being examined by France’s medical staff, he requested to be substituted.

Tweet placeholder

What did Deschamps say about Mbappe?

After the match between France and Azerbaijan, Didier Deschamps held a press conference where he addressed Kylian Mbappe’s condition. “It’s the same ankle where he was hurt,” confirmed the head coach, according to Fabrizio Romano. “In a match, contacts are inevitably going to happen.”

With France set to play again in just three days in the World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Deschamps discussed the next steps regarding Mbappe. “The pain decreases when he rests,” the coach explained. “We will assess it. He has discomfort that is not ideal for him.”

Mbappe a concern for Real Madrid

With France virtually qualified for the next World Cup, Mbappe’s availability for Monday’s match against Iceland doesn’t appear to be a critical issue. For Real Madrid, however, it’s a different story.

They have important fixtures ahead and need their top players at full strength. Once the international break ends, Los Blancos will face Getafe on October 19, followed by two crucial matches that same week: first against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League, then El Clasico against Barcelona.

Concerns about Mbappe are now joined by the situation surrounding Franco Mastantuono. The 18-year-old winger traveled to the United States this week to join the Argentina national team, but he has been released from the squad due to a muscle injury and will return to Spain early to begin his recovery.

