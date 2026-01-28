Why aren’t Frenkie de Jong and Pedri playing for Barcelona vs. Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League clash?

Barcelona have managed to reverse their poor start in the UEFA Champions League, racking up key victories, such as the most recent one against Slavia Prague. However, the Blaugranas face Copenhagen today, looking for a win that will keep them in the top eight of the standings. Unlike in previous matches, coach Hansi Flick faces a major challenge, as he will be without Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, two pillars of the team.

After the victory against Slavia Prague, Pedri was diagnosed with a right hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action for a month, forcing Hansi Flick to make changes to his starting lineup. Unlike the Spaniard, Frenkie de Jong is in top physical shape but will not be able to play due to accumulated yellow cards. With this, Barcelona lose their starting midfield in the most important game to secure a spot among the top eight in the Champions League.

Even though Frenkie and Pedri’s absence may represent a huge challenge, Barcelona have key stars to step up in their absence. Coach Hansi Flick could turn to Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo to replace them in the midfield. Coupled with them, Fermin Lopez is expected to lead the attacking midfield, showcasing his impressive scoring prowess in the latest games. Moreover, Marc Casadó could also contribute to the game, entering from the bench.

Far from encountering an easy game, Barcelona face a formidable challenge today, needing to secure a victory to remain in the top eight of the standings. To achieve this, they must not only win against Copenhagen but also outscore Chelsea, in case the get a victory in their game, by at least two goals and maintain a clean sheet. In response to these demands, coach Hansi Flick may rely on Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to deliver a strong offensive performance.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrating scoring against Real Madrid.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Copenhagen

Not only do Barcelona face the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, but they will also be without Andreas Christensen and Gavi. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick can rely on Dani Olmo and Fermin, who are expected to lead the midfield as they did in the recent game against Real Oviedo. Additionally, Robert Lewandowski is slated to start for a third consecutive game, showcasing his peak form to make a decisive impact on the scoring side.

Considering this, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Copenhagen predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

Like Barcelona, Copenhagen enter today’s UEFA Champions League match with two key absences: Thomas Delaney and Kenay Myrie. As a result, coach Jacob Neestrup will need to adjust the starting lineup, opting for Lukas Lerager in the midfield. Additionally, Viktor Dadason and Andreas Cornelius are expected to spearhead the offense as they pursue a victory that brings them closer to the playoffs.

With this in mind, Copenhagen could play as follows: Dominik Kotarski; Birger Meling, Gabriel Pereira, Junnosuke Suzuki, Marcos López; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Lukas Lerager, Emil Madsen, Elias Achouri; Viktor Dadason, Andreas Cornelius.

