Cristiano Ronaldo effect in motion as Saudi Pro League plots shock post-2026 World Cup move for PSG’s Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ousmane Dembele (right)

As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to anchor the Saudi Pro League’s global ambitions, attention is turning to the next generation of superstars who could redefine the competition’s profile. Among them stands Ousmane Dembele, a player whose peak years and global appeal make him an irresistible target.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ousmane Dembele occupy different points in their careers, yet their paths may soon intersect in unexpected ways. One represents longevity and legacy, the other explosive brilliance at its height. And as the soccer world looks beyond the 2026 World Cup, the possibility of a new alliance in the Middle East is beginning to take shape.

At the heart of the story is a growing tension between Paris Saint-Germain and its most decorated star. Dembele, crowned Ballon d’Or winner after a historic treble, is entering a new phase of negotiations with the club. While his contract runs until 2028, discussions over an extension have exposed a philosophical divide.

According to L’Equipe, the winger’s camp is seeking terms that reflect his status at the very top of the game. PSG, however, is determined not to repeat past mistakes. An internal source told the French outlet: “We won’t go back to completely contextless salaries that put the economic balance of the club in peril.”

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has echoed that stance publicly, insisting: “The club’s policy is that we have a salary cap for the players, as everyone knows. Everyone must respect it. The team and the club are more important than anyone.” The question now is whether those two positions can be reconciled. For the moment, both sides are holding firm, with the Ligue 1 giant in no rush and the French winger focused on performances.

Why Saudi Arabia is watching closely

While Paris weighs its options, interest from elsewhere is quietly building. The Saudi Pro League is approaching the end of its first major investment cycle, one defined by veteran icons and short-term impact. The next phase is different: peak-age superstars with global relevance.

Reports from Sky Sports suggest that senior figures within the league have already begun exploratory conversations about a future move for Dembele. These are not negotiations in the traditional sense, but signals of intent—early groundwork laid well in advance.

Crucially, those close to the player have stressed that nothing will distract him in the short term. As per Sky Sports’ report, his entourage insists he is “only focused on his club soccer” and then fully committed to the World Cup with France. Everything else, for now, is secondary.

Dembele won the Ballon D’Or 2025.

What PSG’s post-World Cup plan looks like

It is only after the global spotlight of the 2026 World Cup fades that the picture becomes clearer. The Saudi Pro League plans to strike when timing, visibility, and leverage align. A major financial package is being prepared, designed to test the Parisians’ resolve and offer the 28-year-old star what Paris may be unwilling to provide within its wage structure.

According to the report, the aim is to complete such a deal in 2026, positioning it as the league’s most significant signing since Cristiano Ronaldo. Sky analyst, Kaveh Solhekol, explained the scale of the ambition: “If this happens, it would be the biggest deal for Saudi Arabia since they signed Cristiano Ronaldo.”

He added: “The landscape of soccer in Saudi Arabia is changing… it’s not just state money anymore, it’s also private investors who will be using their own money to try and sign players.” In other words, this is not a short-term splash, but part of a structural shift toward sustainable star power.

