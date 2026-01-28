Cristiano Ronaldo could get squad boost as SPL rival player reportedly considers contract termination to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s objective for the 2025-26 season, with the World Cup set to kick off in June, has become clear: win the Saudi Pro League for the first time since his arrival. Currently sitting second in the table, the Portuguese star could receive a timely squad boost, as a player from an SPL rival is reportedly considering terminating his contract to join Al Nassr.

According to Ariyadhiah Sports, Al Nassr officials are preparing to open negotiations with Al Hilal over the signing of Abdullah Al Hamdan. With a reduced role at the league leaders and his contract set to expire in six months, the Saudi international is reportedly eager for a move during the current winter transfer window.

Since arriving at Al Hilal from Al Shabab in 2021, Al Hamdan has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. Across 145 appearances, he has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists. With Marcos Leonardo and Darwin Núñez entrenched as first-choice options up front, the striker has logged just 431 minutes in 15 matches this season (28 minutes per game), scoring once.

Under new head coach Simone Inzaghi, Al Hamdan’s situation has not improved, prompting a firm stance from the player and his camp. As reported by the Saudi outlet, if Al Hilal refuse to sell the remainder of his contract to their traditional rivals, Al Hamdan’s representatives are considering a unilateral termination of his deal.

Abdullah Al-Hamddan of Al Hilal celebrating.

Al Hamdan is expected to sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr, where he would serve as a depth option at striker. Ronaldo remains the undisputed starter in that role, while Mohammed Marran and Haroune Camara have struggled to make an impact in the AFC Champions League Two, making the addition of another Saudi international an appealing option for the SPL title race.

Al Nassr making moves despite limitations

One of the main limitations Al Nassr face in the 2026 winter transfer window is not only financial, but also related to their fully occupied foreign-player slots. Goalkeeper Bento had been close to joining Genoa on loan, but head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed in his most recent press conference that the Brazilian international will remain with the club until at least the summer.

When it comes to the local market, Al Nassr have already completed the signing of midfielder Hayder Abdulkareem from Al Zawraa. The Iraqi international has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal and is expected to provide additional depth in midfield.

Another move nearing completion involves winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who is expected to join Al Hilal pending final approval from Al Nassr. As the title race intensifies, competition between Saudi giants is playing out not only on the pitch, but also in the transfer market.

