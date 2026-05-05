Lionel Messi earns MLS honor despite Inter Miami’s heavy loss to Orlando City

Last Saturday, Inter Miami suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Orlando City after starting the match in dominant fashion and building a three-goal lead. Despite the setback, Major League Soccer honored Lionel Messi’s performance.

“Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday,” the club announced in a statement published on its official website. “The Argentine earns his fifth Team of the Matchday selection of the campaign after a standout performance in which he contributed to all three Inter Miami goals, recording one goal and two assists.”

The Herons’ first-half advantage was largely driven by the Argentine forward’s performance. On Ian Fray’s opening goal, Messi played the pass to Telasco Segovia, who then delivered the cross. He later assisted the Venezuelan midfielder for the second goal, and in the 33rd minute, he scored the third with a precise finish.

However, Messi’s performance was overshadowed in the second half by another Argentine. Martin Ojeda led Orlando City’s comeback with a hat trick to level the score and then assisted Tyrese Spicer for the game-winning goal in stoppage time.

Tweet placeholder

Messi keeps piling up accolades

The honor awarded by MLS to Lionel Messi as part of the Team of the Matchday for Week 11 adds to a growing list of similar recognitions the Argentine forward has earned for his performances with Inter Miami.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi calls 4-3 defeat to Orlando City ‘unacceptable’, says Inter Miami teammate Ian Fray

In fact, during the 2026 season, Messi has been named to the Team of the Matchday in five of the first eleven weeks. His previous selections came in Matchday 2 (alongside Javier Mascherano, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti), Matchday 5 (alongside Gonzalo Lujan), Matchday 6, and Matchday 8.

These honors reflect the Argentine star’s production so far this season. Messi has played in 10 of Inter Miami’s 11 MLS matches in 2026—resting only for the March matchup against Charlotte FC—and has recorded eight goals and one assist.

Inter Miami’s upcoming challenges

Following the tough loss to Orlando City, Inter Miami now have a week to recover both mentally and physically. On Saturday, they will travel to Canada to face Toronto FC in the first of three matches in a one-week span. They will then visit FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, May 13, before returning home the following Sunday to host Portland Timbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement