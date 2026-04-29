Report: PSG’s Achraf Hakimi suffers hamstring tear, out vs Bayern but avoids 2026 World Cup scare

Despite going behind early, Paris Saint-Germain managed to turn the game around, securing a tense 5–4 victory and leaving the tie wide open for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Adding to the challenge, head coach Luis Enrique will be without Achraf Hakimi, who has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear. Even so, the Moroccan is not expected to risk his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

According to Fabrice Hawkins via RMC Sport, Achraf Hakimi has been diagnosed with a hamstring tear, ruling him out of the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Bayern Munich. Despite this setback, he could return in time if the French side qualifies for the final. With that in mind, the Moroccan is also not expected to risk his participation in the 2026 World Cup, which comes as a major relief for his national team.

In his place, head coach Luis Enrique is expected to rely on Warren Zaïre-Emery, as Fabián Ruiz has returned and will start in midfield again, according to Fabrice Hawkins. Without the Moroccan, PSG lose one of their most structural players, given his importance both defensively and in building attacking plays. However, the presence of the young French midfielder could prove key in ball progression, strengthening the midfield and allowing João Neves more freedom.

Alongside the Moroccan’s absence, Paris Saint-Germain will also be without Lucas Chevalier after he picked up an injury in the latest training session, reveals Fabrice Hawkins. As the backup goalkeeper, his absence does not pose a major issue for head coach Luis Enrique, who is expected to trust on Renato Marin as backup in his place while calling up a youth player to fill the third spot.

PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Chevalier.

Hakimi’s absence could prove beneficial for Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz

Achraf Hakimi has established as one of PSG’s best players. Although the Moroccan didn’t contribute much offensively, he did become a key player in containing Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz by constantly pressuring him and matching his explosive speed. Without him in the second leg, the German side may have far more opportunities to mount a comeback, as the Colombian have shines with his dribbling skills and speed.

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Unlike the Moroccan, Warren Zaïre-Emery does not stand out as strongly on the defensive end, nor does he possess the same pace. As a result, Luis Díaz could have more opportunities to shine, as he already did in the first leg. To compensate defensively, João Neves may play a key role by supporting the French midfielder, creating a 2v1 dynamic to limit dangerous situations.