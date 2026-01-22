Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Robert Lewandowski keeps shining: Barcelona star joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane, and Neymar in Champions League scoring record

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.
© Gabriel Kuchta/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Robert Lewandowski has managed to remain one of the best strikers in the world, playing a key scoring role for Barcelona. While his professional future remains somewhat uncertain, he continues to be a crucial piece of the team. Moreover, the Pole was decisive in the recent victory over Slavia Praha, earning a place on a select Champions League scoring list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar.

After scoring against Slavia Praha, Robert Lewandowski has surpassed 20 goals in the Champions League with Barcelona. With this, the Pole joins a select list that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar as the only players to have reached this figure with two different clubs, as the veteran also achieved it with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski’s influence in the game is significant, as he also joins the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema by scoring in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons. While the Portuguese star holds 16 seasons, the Frenchman and the Argentine lead with 18. With this in mind, the 37-year-old star remains in peak form, proving to be a vital player for Barcelona as his extensive experience and exceptional scoring ability offer crucial support to the team.

Under Hansi Flick, the Pole has taken on a key role, shining not only as a scorer but also as a leader in the dressing room. Moreover, Robert Lewandowski has already scored 112 goals in 170 games for Barcelona, demonstrating his impressive capacity. With much of the season ahead, the 37-year-old star may seek to increase his scoring rate and lead the Blaugranas to the Champions League title, ending an 11-year drought.

lewandowski barcelona new camp nou

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring.

Lewandowski reportedly holds full control over his Barcelona future

Robert Lewandowski’s impressive level has led Barcelona supporters to push for his renewal, as his contract expires in June 2026. While the Spanish side reportedly had doubts about his continuity, they have already set two conditions for the Pole to extend his deal. In this context, the 37-year-old star holds the key to remaining with the Blaugranas, as he reportedly has options to continue his career with other teams.

Advertisement
FC Barcelona reportedly set to battle Europe’s elite for $117M Argentina star as Robert Lewandowski successor

see also

FC Barcelona reportedly set to battle Europe’s elite for $117M Argentina star as Robert Lewandowski successor

Far from being an easy decision, the Pole’s camp is not entirely convinced about accepting a salary reduction, reports Diario Sport. In light of this, MLS has emerged as his preferred destination, as there are several very solid offers on the table. Nevertheless, clubs from the Saudi Pro League and even a team in Europe are also interested in his services ahead of the 2026–27 season, according to Florian Plettenberg.

While Lewandowski appears to be in full condition to continue playing in high-level European leagues, very few teams are willing to pay his multimillion-euro salary. For this reason, the Pole would have to lower his financial expectations if he wishes to remain among the elite. In this scenario, the Blaugranas would hold the advantage, as he has expressed his desire to continue with the club.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale delivers bold take on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid failure: ‘You have to pamper the egos’

Five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale delivers bold take on Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid failure: ‘You have to pamper the egos’

Although Xabi Alonso seemed to be the solution for Real Madrid, he was dismissed from the team just over six months after his arrival. In response, five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale gave his strong opinion on the reasons that led to the Spanish coach's dismissal.

Why is Joao Cancelo prohibited from playing for Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha in the Champions League?

Why is Joao Cancelo prohibited from playing for Barcelona vs. Slavia Praha in the Champions League?

Barcelona face Slavia Praha this Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, but Joao Cancelo will not be available for the match.

How to watch Slavia Praha vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Slavia Praha vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Slavia Praha play against Barcelona in league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the clash in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast information across TV and streaming platforms.

Neymar injury update: Potential return date for the Brazil star after knee surgery revealed

Neymar injury update: Potential return date for the Brazil star after knee surgery revealed

Brazil star Neymar is approaching his return to the field with Santos ollowing knee surgery.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo