Robert Lewandowski keeps shining: Barcelona star joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane, and Neymar in Champions League scoring record

Robert Lewandowski has managed to remain one of the best strikers in the world, playing a key scoring role for Barcelona. While his professional future remains somewhat uncertain, he continues to be a crucial piece of the team. Moreover, the Pole was decisive in the recent victory over Slavia Praha, earning a place on a select Champions League scoring list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar.

After scoring against Slavia Praha, Robert Lewandowski has surpassed 20 goals in the Champions League with Barcelona. With this, the Pole joins a select list that includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar as the only players to have reached this figure with two different clubs, as the veteran also achieved it with Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski’s influence in the game is significant, as he also joins the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Karim Benzema by scoring in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons. While the Portuguese star holds 16 seasons, the Frenchman and the Argentine lead with 18. With this in mind, the 37-year-old star remains in peak form, proving to be a vital player for Barcelona as his extensive experience and exceptional scoring ability offer crucial support to the team.

Under Hansi Flick, the Pole has taken on a key role, shining not only as a scorer but also as a leader in the dressing room. Moreover, Robert Lewandowski has already scored 112 goals in 170 games for Barcelona, demonstrating his impressive capacity. With much of the season ahead, the 37-year-old star may seek to increase his scoring rate and lead the Blaugranas to the Champions League title, ending an 11-year drought.

Lewandowski reportedly holds full control over his Barcelona future

Robert Lewandowski’s impressive level has led Barcelona supporters to push for his renewal, as his contract expires in June 2026. While the Spanish side reportedly had doubts about his continuity, they have already set two conditions for the Pole to extend his deal. In this context, the 37-year-old star holds the key to remaining with the Blaugranas, as he reportedly has options to continue his career with other teams.

Far from being an easy decision, the Pole’s camp is not entirely convinced about accepting a salary reduction, reports Diario Sport. In light of this, MLS has emerged as his preferred destination, as there are several very solid offers on the table. Nevertheless, clubs from the Saudi Pro League and even a team in Europe are also interested in his services ahead of the 2026–27 season, according to Florian Plettenberg.

While Lewandowski appears to be in full condition to continue playing in high-level European leagues, very few teams are willing to pay his multimillion-euro salary. For this reason, the Pole would have to lower his financial expectations if he wishes to remain among the elite. In this scenario, the Blaugranas would hold the advantage, as he has expressed his desire to continue with the club.