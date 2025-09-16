Trending topics:
Comments

Who should win 2025 Ballon d’Or: Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele? PSG director launches scathing five-word attack on debate

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.
Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.

The stage is set for soccer’s most prestigious individual award, and the debate is heating up. As the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony draws near, all eyes are on Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, two players who have defined the 2024-25 season with brilliance and drama. The award will crown the best player in the world next Monday, but in the build-up, one comment from a PSG official has added even more intrigue — a sharp response to comparisons between the two stars that has fans buzzing.

Ousmane Dembele’s 2024-25 campaign has been nothing short of historic. The 28-year-old winger led PSG to their first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions. He thrived as a false nine under Luis Enrique, producing decisive performances on the biggest stages, including the Champions League knockout rounds.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, just 18, has been equally sensational in a very different way. The teenager delivered 18 goals and 25 assists as the driving force of Barca’s domestic treble — La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. His ability to perform in clutch moments, particularly against top opponents, has turned him into one of the most exciting young players in the world.

The Ballon d’Or has always been more than a trophy — it shapes careers and narratives. If Dembele wins, it would cement his place among the greats and cap off PSG’s historic treble season. If Yamal claims it, it could mark the beginning of a new era in world soccer, crowning him the youngest Ballon d’Or winner in history.

Both players will have the chance to prove their point on the pitch later this season. Barcelona and PSG are set to meet in the UEFA Champions League group stage on October 1, a matchup that promises to extend this rivalry beyond the gala night.

What did Luis Campos say?

It was PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, who poured fuel on the fire ahead of next Monday’s gala and their direct clash. Speaking on RMC Sport, Campos dismissed the growing comparisons between Yamal and Dembele with a blunt, five-word takedown that left no room for misinterpretation.

“We’re looking at Lamine Yamal as a huge player for the future. But we’re talking about a very specific season. The record has been decisive in all the previous years, and what has Lamine Yamal won? La Liga,” the 61-year-old said.

Campos went further, insisting that if the Frenchman doesn’t win the award, it would mean “the voters would clearly not be competent to vote for this prestigious trophy.” Strong words — and a clear statement of the Parisians’ belief that their star forward deserves the honor beyond debate.

