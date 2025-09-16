Where will Barcelona vs. PSG be played? Report reveals if Camp Nou will be ready for UEFA Champions League derby

Barcelona fans are counting down the days to the highly anticipated Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain — but questions remain over whether it will mark their return to the iconic Camp Nou. Tight construction deadlines and UEFA requirements have made this one of the most intriguing venue decisions of the new season.

The Blaugrana’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou has been plagued by delays since the massive renovation project began. The club had initially hoped to reopen their home last November, but construction setbacks forced them to begin the 2025-26 season away from their spiritual ground.

The Blaugrana opened their campaign with a 6-0 rout of Valencia at Estadi Johan Cruyff, and they are set to face Getafe there as well. But fans are eager to see the team return to a larger venue, with many hoping that the end of September will finally bring good news.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will submit the Final Works Certificate (CFO) to the Barcelona City Council this week, in hopes of securing the crucial First Occupancy Licence. This would allow a partial reopening of Camp Nou, with 27,000 seats available in the main and south stands.

Suppose the approval does not come through in time. In that case, Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on 28 September will also be played at Johan Cruyff, as Montjuic’s Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is booked for a major concert that weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA regulations add complexity

But La Liga matches are only part of the puzzle — Barcelona’s return to Europe’s biggest stage adds a layer of urgency. The Catalan giants are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League Matchday 2 clash on 1 October, but UEFA rules complicate the matter.

UEFA regulations require the lateral stands to be open for group-stage matches, which is only possible once Camp Nou reaches a capacity of at least 45,000. This will happen in the second phase of the stadium’s reopening, scheduled later in the autumn.

Barcelona Montjuic

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where will Barcelona host PSG?

That means the answer to the burning question is clear: Barcelona vs. PSG will almost certainly be played at Montjuic’s Estadi Olimpic. Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona has “practically assumed” the match will not be held at Camp Nou, even if partial approval is granted before the end of September. UEFA is expected to show flexibility and allow the Catalans to switch venues mid-group stage, with the goal being to host the third UCL match — against Olympiacos on 21 October — at Camp Nou under the expanded 45,000-seat capacity.