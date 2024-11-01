Manchester United have dismissed Erik Ten Hag following a 2-1 loss to West Ham on Matchday 9 of the 2024-25 Premier League. After an intensive search, United has reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim, who will take over coaching duties on Monday, November 11.

The Red Devils have landed one of Europe’s youngest and most sought-after managers. Amorim led Sporting to its first league title in 19 years in the 2020-21 season at the age of just 36. With an impressive record of 162 wins, 33 draws, and 33 losses in 228 matches, he brings a wealth of promise to Old Trafford.

Apart from his tactical proficiency, Amorim is also renowned for developing young talent, with his Sporting squad averaging just 24.5 years of age. At Manchester United, where the squad averages 26.2 years, he’ll aim to nurture emerging stars like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Højlund.

Ten Hag leaves United in 14th place in the Premier League with three wins, two draws, and four losses in nine games. Their European campaign has also been lackluster, with United sitting 21st in the Europa League, just four spots clear of the elimination zone.

How much have Man United spent on Amorim and Ten Hag?

Ten Hag’s departure was not voluntary; he had a contract through June 2026, which obligated the club to a compensation payout. Reports indicate that United paid around $19.4 million to release the Dutch coach from his contract.

For Amorim, Sporting Lisbon had a €10 million release clause with a 30-day notice period. To expedite the process, United paid €11 million, allowing Amorim to join immediately. In total, between parting ways with Ten Hag and acquiring Amorim (excluding Amorim’s salary), United’s expenditure surpasses $30 million.

When will Amorim make his United debut?

Amorim will coach his final game for Sporting Lisbon against Sporting Braga and is set to begin his role with United on November 11, just before the international break.

While United awaits their new manager, interim coach and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy will lead the next three fixtures against Chelsea, PAOK (Europa League), and Leicester City. Amorim’s official debut will come on November 24 when Manchester United visits Ipswich Town for Premier League Matchday 12.