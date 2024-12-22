Former Manchester United star and World Cup winner Paul Pogba is nearing his return to the pitch in 2025 after his doping ban was reduced. Speculation has linked the midfielder with clubs across Europe, including Manchester City, but a Ligue 1 coach—outside of Paris Saint-Germain—has publicly expressed interest in signing Pogba.

In recent weeks, Pogba has been strongly linked with Olympique Marseille. Club president Pablo Longoria hinted at the possibility of an agreement, emphasizing the importance of carefully evaluating the player while considering the team’s current success.

When asked about Pogba, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed his enthusiasm for bringing the Frenchman on board. “I would like to have only champions in my team. Pogba has always been a champion but honestly, during my discussions with staff, we have never spoken about it,” De Zerbi stated in a press conference.

In their look for “champions,” De Zerbi elaborated on the potential value Pogba could bring: “In January, we especially need to find players for the needs we have. Obviously, if champions arrive, we will try to find space and make sure they can live together. That would absolutely not be a problem for me. When you have top players, it’s not my problem but that of the opponents.”

Since taking over at Olympique Marseille, De Zerbi has transformed the team from a side that missed European qualification last season into a Ligue 1 contender. Currently sitting second in the league with 30 points after 15 matches, Marseille’s upward trajectory could make Pogba a valuable addition.

PSG and Manchester City unlikely destinations

With Pogba’s ban reduced from four years to 18 months, he will be eligible to train with a new club starting January 1, 2025, and available for competitive matches from March 1. However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, no club has made a definitive move for the French midfielder.

At PSG, Pogba was heavily linked with a transfer in 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent. Juventus ultimately secured his signature, and PSG has since moved on, with no current plans to pursue the player.

Similarly, recent rumors suggested Manchester City viewed Pogba as a potential temporary replacement for Rodri. There were even claims that Pogba had visited the City training ground. However, Romano has dismissed these reports, leaving Marseille as the most credible option for Pogba’s next chapter.