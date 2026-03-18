Robert Lewandowski scores against 41 clubs in Champions League, sets all-time record surpassing Messi and Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace on Wednesday against Newcastle to reach a historic milestone in the UEFA Champions League, surpassing the previous record held by Lionel Messi and putting Cristiano Ronaldo even further behind.

Barcelona secured an emphatic victory over the Magpies at Camp Nou. They needed a win to advance to the quarterfinals of the European competition following the 1-1 draw in the first leg in England, and they delivered in style, winning 7-2.

Lewandowski started the match and only needed 66 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Ferran Torres. In that time, he scored two goals that not only helped his team secure the victory but also made him the player who has scored against the most clubs in Champions League history.

Newcastle became the 41st European club to fall to the Polish striker, a total that even Lionel Messi could not reach. The Argentine star previously held the record with 40, while Cristiano Ronaldo is further back on the list with 38.

Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona

Lewandowski can continue to extend his record

While stars like Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe are achieving great things in the Champions League, they still have a long way to go before they can compete for the record Robert Lewandowski just set.

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And it’s not just that. The Polish striker still has room to extend those numbers as long as Barcelona remain alive in the competition. In fact, in the quarterfinals there will still be two clubs he has yet to score against in the Champions League: Sporting CP — who could be Barcelona’s semifinal opponents — and either Galatasaray or Liverpool, depending on who advances from the Round of 16.

Can Lewandowski challenge Messi and Ronaldo’s Champions League goal record?

Robert Lewandowski has not only taken the record from Lionel Messi for scoring against the most different clubs in Champions League history; he is also the main threat to the Argentine forward on the competition’s all-time scoring table.

At the moment, Lewandowski is the active player in Europe with the most goals in Champions League history, with 109. In the all-time ranking, he sits third, 20 goals behind Lionel Messi. At the top remains Cristiano Ronaldo, currently the undisputed leader with 141 goals.



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