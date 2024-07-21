Barcelona’s La Masia academy often garners praise for its prolific production of talents.

However, Real Madrid’s La Fabrica youth setup also boasts a proud tradition of developing exceptional players.

Madrid do have a reputation for spending extravagantly on emerging stars; but the club has also nurtured legends like Iker Casillas and Raul through its in-house youth system.

Today, La Fabrica continues to churn out promising talents; many of whom have already made an impact on the senior squad.

But this summer has been particularly eventful for Real Madrid. Although a free transfer, Kylian Mbappe‘s high-profile arrival from Paris Saint-Germain involves significant financial commitments for the club.

This expenditure necessitates balancing the books; prompting the club to consider selling several promising La Fabrica graduates who might not feature prominently in the upcoming season.

Los Blancos, despite not incurring a transfer fee for the Frenchman, face considerable financial outlays due to his substantial salary and signing bonuses. Consequently, the club needs to recoup funds through player sales.

Mundo Deportivo reports that they plan to sell several of their youth prospects. These players, while talented, are unlikely to see significant first-team action in the 2024-25 season.

This strategy involves including sell-on and buy-back clauses in these transactions. They would ensure future financial benefits and the possibility of re-signing these players if they flourish elsewhere. Espanyol, interested in loan deals for these players, has been deterred by Real Madrid’s preference for permanent sales.

Nico Paz is one of the La Fabrica graduates rumored to be slated to leave the club. Nico Paz is one of the La Fabrica graduates rumored to be slated to leave the club.

Recent and planned departures

Real Madrid have already initiated this strategy with the sales of Rafa Marin, Alex Jimenez, and Marvin Park, generating some revenue.

However, further sales are necessary. El Nacional adds that the Whites have shortlisted four more players for potential sales: Nico Paz, Mario Martin, Alvaro Rodriguez, and Rafa Obrador.

The club aims to raise approximately $43.5 million by selling 50% of the rights to each player; ensuring future options if these players excel elsewhere.

Nico Paz, who debuted and scored in the Champions League, seeks regular playing time which he might not get at Real Madrid due to the club’s star-studded midfield. Similarly, Alvaro Rodriguez, who debuted in the 2022-23 season, managed to score and assist but struggled for consistent opportunities amidst a packed squad.

Both players, along with Mario Martin and Rafa Obrador, represent valuable assets that could fetch significant fees while also providing potential future benefits through retained partial rights.

Who do Madrid need to sell?

This summer’s transfer activity underscores Real Madrid’s balancing act between strengthening the squad and maintaining financial stability.

The club’s significant investments in Endrick from Palmeiras, a deal potentially exceeding $65 million, and the acquisition of Mbappe highlight its commitment to securing top-tier talent.

However, these high-profile signings necessitate prudent financial management. By selling La Fabrica products with buy-back and sell-on clauses, Real Madrid ensures a financial safety net and keeps the door open for reacquiring these players if they develop into top talents.

This approach reflects a blend of short-term financial pragmatism and long-term strategic planning.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT IMAGO / AFLOSPORT