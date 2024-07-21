Barcelona have identified Dani Olmo as a key transfer target this summer. The Catalan giants have already submitted a contract proposal to the Euro 2024-winning attacker.

He is also reportedly eager to return to the club he left in 2015. Olmo’s current contract with Leipzig had included a $65 million release clause, which expired this Saturday. Despite this, it is expected that his asking price will remain in this range, according to reports from Sport.

The German side feels a sense of indebtedness to Olmo, who turned down a lucrative offer from Manchester City last summer. As a result, the club is content to maintain his asking price at around $65 million.

Barcelona, dealing with their financial constraints, hope to include add-ons in their offer to meet this valuation.

However, their ability to afford the Spaniard hinges on their capacity to facilitate one or two significant player sales. This necessity is amplified by their pursuit of Nico Williams, whom they plan to prioritize.

Additionally, Barcelona need to raise the funds required to comply with La Liga’s 1:1 spending rule.

What do Barcelona offer?

Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona have presented Olmo with a long-term contract offer and a proposal to Leipzig through his agents.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who played a crucial role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, has been on Barcelona’s radar for some time. His performances in the Bundesliga have been impressive, and he is now considering a new challenge.

Barcelona’s offer includes a six-year deal with a total payment close to the release clause, combining fixed and variable fees. Despite this proposal, the player and his representatives have yet to decide. They are evaluating the offers from various interested clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

As expected, the Blaugrana are not the only club vying for Olmo’s signature. Manchester City and Manchester United are also monitoring his situation closely, while Liverpool has also shown interest. If these clubs receive clear indications of Olmo’s availability, they might be willing to meet the asking price.

Manchester City, in particular, had previously extended an offer to Olmo, which he rejected in favor of remaining with Leipzig. Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him, with reports suggesting that the player is open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford. Liverpool, too, could enter the fray if their interest solidifies into a formal offer.

How can Barcelona afford Olmo?

Given Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties, any significant transfer will require careful financial maneuvering.

The club has indicated that they have the funds to pursue Nico Williams, with sporting director Deco accelerating this move. However, securing Olmo’s transfer would likely necessitate the sale of other key players, such as Raphinha.

While Barcelona has made a proposal to Olmo, it remains uncertain whether they can fulfill their financial commitments.

The club’s financial issues are well-known, and their ability to sign new players hinges on generating sufficient revenue from player sales.

Dani Olmo spent nearly seven years at Barcelona’s academy before moving to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014.

He has expressed a desire to return to the club someday, and his recent hints suggest that his time in Germany might be nearing an end.

In early 2023, Olmo mentioned his wish to return to where he started, stating, “I wanted to go back sometime, it will be great.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Mika Volkmann