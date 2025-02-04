Cristiano Ronaldo‘s recent self-proclamation as the greatest soccer player of all time has ignited yet another round of intense debate among fans worldwide. The comments didn’t go unnoticed by Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami’s coach and Lionel Messi’s teammate, who offered his perspective during a press conference.

Ahead of a training session for Inter Miami, Mascherano was asked about Ronaldo’s bold claim. He responded with a diplomatic tone, stating, “They are opinions; I have a lot of respect for Cristiano, and I don’t need to analyze his opinions.”

This initial response, though seemingly dismissive, paved the way for a more revealing commentary. Mascherano’s measured approach to the subject is characteristic of his thoughtful approach to both soccer and its controversies.

Despite his initial reluctance to engage directly with Ronaldo’s statement, Mascherano eventually revealed his own viewpoint: “It’s what he believes; it’s fine. I have my own thinking, and the truth is, it’s not that [his opinion].” This understated response highlights the respect he holds for Ronaldo, while still firmly stating his own opinion. His statement clearly suggests that Mascherano disagrees with Ronaldo’s self-assessment without directly criticizing Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s controversial claims

Ronaldo’s self-proclaimed “greatest of all time” status wasn’t a fleeting remark. He elaborated on his belief, stating, “I think I’m the most complete player that has ever existed. My opinion.” He further justified his claim by highlighting his versatility on the field, emphasizing his abilities in heading, free kicks, shooting with both feet, speed, strength, and jumping. He also acknowledged the subjective nature of such claims.

Ronaldo addressed the ongoing discussion about reaching the 1000-goal milestone, stating that he feels the focus on the number diminishes his current achievements. “People are a bit heavy with the 1000 goals; I know I’m also to blame, but it seems like they’re devaluing what I’m doing. This year I’m scoring goals, many goals. I’m scoring beautiful goals, and I’m fine, but people aren’t appreciating my moment, my goals. They’re more focused on ‘oh, 85 to go,’ but I don’t like that. Things have to happen naturally. If I score 920 goals, 925, or 930, I’m the best in history. Period.” His comments emphasize a focus on the present over long-term goals.

Ronaldo concluded his remarks by emphasizing his focus on the present moment rather than long-term milestones. “Scoring goals, the numbers speak for themselves. So, I’m not going to say ‘oh, I have to reach 1000.’ If they come, great. I don’t think long-term, I really mean it, I swear to you by my children. I think about the moment, the present,” he asserted. This emphasis on the present is likely intended to deflect some of the criticism about his focus on milestones.