Cristiano Ronaldo made a revelation that left the soccer world in shock—he was on the verge of joining Barcelona before making his historic move to Manchester United in 2003. Speaking in an interview with El Chiringuito, the Portuguese icon recalled how Barca showed serious interest in him while he was still at Sporting CP. However, fate had other plans, and Ronaldo ended up signing for Manchester United, where he would become one of the best players in soccer history.

For fans who have watched his legendary rivalry with Barcelona during his Real Madrid years, the thought of Ronaldo in a Blaugrana shirt is almost unimaginable. But according to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, things could have turned out very differently had Barcelona acted faster.

At just 18 years old, the Portuguese ace was already making waves in his home country with Sporting CP. His performances had caught the attention of top European clubs, including Barcelona. In his interview, Ronaldo confirmed: “Yes, it was when I was playing at Sporting Lisbon, and I had the opportunity to join various clubs, one of which was Barcelona,” he revealed.

The forward further explained that negotiations with Barcelona were happening behind the scenes, but there was a catch: “I remember being with a person from Barcelona who wanted to sign me, but it didn’t happen. Maybe they wanted to bring me in, but it would have been for the following year. Then, a club like Manchester United came in and signed me immediately. You know how fast everything moves in football,” he added.

At the time, the Catalans were building a golden generation, with stars like Ronaldinho, Xavi, and a young Lionel Messi beginning to emerge. Had Ronaldo joined, he could have formed a devastating attacking partnership with Ronaldinho while potentially playing alongside Messi in the years to come.

Why did Ronaldo choose Manchester United over Barcelona?

The reason Ronaldo didn’t join Barcelona was simple—Manchester United acted faster. Unlike this Spanish side, who were planning to sign him and loan him back to Sporting Lisbon for another year, United wanted him immediately.

Sir Alex Ferguson had been following Ronaldo closely and was so impressed by his performance against United in a friendly that he made it a priority to sign him. Just days later, Manchester United completed a €19 million deal, making him the most expensive teenager in Premier League history at the time.

Ronaldo’s love-hate relationship with Barcelona

Despite never playing for Barcelona, Ronaldo has always had a special connection with Camp Nou—but not in the way Blaugrana fans would have liked. He loved playing there, often scoring in El Clasico battles.

“I loved playing at Camp Nou. Every time I stepped on the pitch, I was booed, but I preferred scoring there more than at the Bernabeu,” Ronaldo admitted in an interview with A Bola. His intense battles with Messi and Barcelona defined an era, making his latest admission even more surprising.