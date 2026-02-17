Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

What happened to Vinicius Junior and why was Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica delayed?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

The game between Real Madrid and Benfica was one of the most compelling matchups of the Champions League playoffs, but it was interrupted amid controversy. With Vinicius Junior at the center of the incident, play was halted in the 52nd minute.

After a scoreless first half, Vinicius opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 50th minute with a precise finish into the top corner. His celebration sparked tensions, leading to a confrontation involving several players before the match was stopped.

In the 52nd minute, before play could restart, Vinicius approached referee Francois Letexier to report alleged racist abuse, prompting the official to cross his arms and activate the anti-racism protocol. The Brazilian winger then headed toward the bench area, which led to a further delay.

Cameras later showed Vinicius speaking with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, whose words were unclear as he covered his mouth with his jersey. With Vinicius near the sideline, he also spoke with Benfica manager Jose Mourinho to address the situation.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

When speaking to the referee, Vinicius was seen saying “me dijo mono” (“he called me monkey“) in Spanish. Speaking to teammates and concerned Real Madrid players, Prestianni denied making any abusive remark toward Vinicius.

Advertisement
Not Kylian Mbappé: Real Madrid suffer major injury setback ahead of Champions League run

see also

Not Kylian Mbappé: Real Madrid suffer major injury setback ahead of Champions League run

Unable to verify the accusation at that moment, Letexier spoke with Prestianni but issued no sanction. Before play resumed in the 60th minute, cameras caught the Argentine winger saying “no dije nada” (“I didn’t say anything“), bringing a controversial episode in the match to a close.

What are the potential sanctions?

Since he covered his mouth at the moment the accusation was made, Gianluca Prestianni was not issued any sanction or yellow card. However, if UEFA ultimately determines that the allegations from the Real Madrid star are true, the Argentine could face a severe disciplinary penalty.

Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, which addresses “Racism and other discriminatory conduct,” states that the minimum suspension for such an offense is “at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction.” Prestianni would not necessarily be the only party affected by the incident.

Advertisement

As subsection 3 outlines, UEFA may also impose disciplinary measures on the club or association involved, including matches behind closed doors, stadium closure, forfeiture of a match, points deductions, or even disqualification from a competition. With the second leg scheduled for next Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu, if the accusations are proven, Benfica could potentially face elimination from the Champions League.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
USMNT’s Folarin Balogun breaks Mexico legend Chicharito’s record in Champions League after brace vs. PSG

USMNT’s Folarin Balogun breaks Mexico legend Chicharito’s record in Champions League after brace vs. PSG

With his brace against PSG, USMNT star Folarin Balogun broke a record from Mexico legend Chicharito Hernandez in the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Monaco play against PSG in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times, plus how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the United States.

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Benfica will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times, plus how to watch the match live on TV or stream it in the United States.

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United reportedly shift focus to Bundesliga in midfield overhaul for the 2026-27 season

With Carlos Casemiro's departure at the end of the season already announced, Manchester United have been urgently looking to strengthen their midfield. While several names from the Premier League are being mentioned, Bruno Fernandes' team is reportedly targeting a Bundesliga star.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo