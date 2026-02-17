What happened to Vinicius Junior and why was Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Benfica delayed?

The game between Real Madrid and Benfica was one of the most compelling matchups of the Champions League playoffs, but it was interrupted amid controversy. With Vinicius Junior at the center of the incident, play was halted in the 52nd minute.

After a scoreless first half, Vinicius opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 50th minute with a precise finish into the top corner. His celebration sparked tensions, leading to a confrontation involving several players before the match was stopped.

In the 52nd minute, before play could restart, Vinicius approached referee Francois Letexier to report alleged racist abuse, prompting the official to cross his arms and activate the anti-racism protocol. The Brazilian winger then headed toward the bench area, which led to a further delay.

Cameras later showed Vinicius speaking with Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, whose words were unclear as he covered his mouth with his jersey. With Vinicius near the sideline, he also spoke with Benfica manager Jose Mourinho to address the situation.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

When speaking to the referee, Vinicius was seen saying “me dijo mono” (“he called me monkey“) in Spanish. Speaking to teammates and concerned Real Madrid players, Prestianni denied making any abusive remark toward Vinicius.

Unable to verify the accusation at that moment, Letexier spoke with Prestianni but issued no sanction. Before play resumed in the 60th minute, cameras caught the Argentine winger saying “no dije nada” (“I didn’t say anything“), bringing a controversial episode in the match to a close.

What are the potential sanctions?

Since he covered his mouth at the moment the accusation was made, Gianluca Prestianni was not issued any sanction or yellow card. However, if UEFA ultimately determines that the allegations from the Real Madrid star are true, the Argentine could face a severe disciplinary penalty.

Article 14 of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, which addresses “Racism and other discriminatory conduct,” states that the minimum suspension for such an offense is “at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction.” Prestianni would not necessarily be the only party affected by the incident.

As subsection 3 outlines, UEFA may also impose disciplinary measures on the club or association involved, including matches behind closed doors, stadium closure, forfeiture of a match, points deductions, or even disqualification from a competition. With the second leg scheduled for next Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu, if the accusations are proven, Benfica could potentially face elimination from the Champions League.